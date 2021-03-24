Video helps Novi High School hockey team keep playing after the opponent tests positive





NEW The Novi High School hockey team was preparing for Tuesday’s quarter-finals, but the season was in jeopardy over the weekend. Novi played against Livonia Stevenson in the regional final on Saturday – a game that ended in an overtime win for the Wildcats. Last year, we planned Stevenson in the regional final and it went into triple overtime and we lost. It was one of the most exciting moments of my career to play Stevenson again this year and beat them overtime, said senior Max Rallis. The Wildcats rode high until Novis’s athletics director received a call from a team they were playing in the regional semifinal on Thursday. There was a possibility that we could go into quarantine, said athletic director Brian Gordon. There was a positive COVID case with the opposing team, which meant the team would have to go into quarantine and the season would be over. But how much exposure did they have with that player? We went to the movies to find out exactly where we were and how much contact we had, Gordon said. Advertisement It was less than 10 minutes according to the video evidence. The Novis inspector called the Oakland County Health Department and the decision was reversed pending negative COVID testing from all Novi players. The quarter-final match with Trenton has started again. It was a big year for us. because we knew we had a lot of returning players. We think we can go far and hopefully win states, Max said. A high school hockey game will never come before that, the safety of our kids or the safety of anyone else … But for our kids right now and right now, we were lucky and fortunate to be able to keep competing, Gordon said. LAKE: Sports news section

