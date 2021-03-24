The Washington soccer team might consider keeping their name; no set timeline for rebranding efforts





The current name of the Washington Football Team came out of necessity. It could stay because of popularity. That’s the sentiment of team president Jason Wright, who said in an interview with ESPN that a significant portion of the team’s fan base has grown to prefer the name, and that could lead to the club making it permanent. “There are a number of people who have been enthusiastic about the Washington Football Team,” said Wright. “Some of the things that come out of that are that the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply into our history. It feels like that hasn’t thrown out all the things we’ve been in the past, while something that’s completely new, could feel that way. “It’s important that a substantial portion of our fan base feels like this is a continuation of something versus a full reset, something completely new.” Washington Football Team, as it stands today, evokes sentiments that come from the sport’s early years, when franchises carried a variety of unique names, such as the Decatur Staleys, Dayton Triangles, Rochester Jeffersons, and Columbus Panhandles, all of which played in the NFLs. first season of 1920, when it was known as the American Professional Football Association. In fact, the league had two teams with the same nickname – Pros – used by both the Hammond Pros and the championship-winning Akron Pros. Football Team, however, evokes tradition for its lack of specifications, harking back to the earliest days of American sport, when the official names of clubs in different sports weren’t known just by location and nickname (as crazy as they often were. ), but those two. details and soccer or baseball club added. Soccer Team is also filling the space of a specific nickname that would replace the nickname Washington left in retirement last summer. In the short term, the franchise was able to keep its uniforms and colors without making drastic changes in a process that typically takes two years. Washington has just stripped logos and stripes from its helmets, replaced them with numbers – a common feature of the game’s earlier headgear – and replaced its former nickname with “Washington” on the chest. That branding switch is what Wright talked about in order to satisfy fans’ wishes to avoid making it look like the franchise itself is rebooting. When the Browns moved to Baltimore, the team became the Ravens due to the Baltimore Browns’ unpopularity, which was alliterative, but not exactly what Maryland fans wanted in their new team. Cleveland, meanwhile, insisted on keeping the team’s nickname and history for a reboot, which it received as an expansion franchise in 1999. Other franchises – the Rams, Colts, Cardinals, Raiders and Chargers – kept their nicknames and just changed geographic locations, going from Los Angeles to St. Louis and back to Los Angeles (Rams), or moving from Chicago to St. Louis and later Phoenix (before finally taking the name of the state of Arizona Cardinals), for example. Washington did not lose its team or change locations. It just changed its name, a practice not uncommon in American sports of late, especially at the collegiate level. If the club finally decides to change its nickname to something more specific and appropriate to the current sports landscape, it will decide in the future. The franchise Tuesday announced a “final call” for names to be submitted to a website created by the team, setting a deadline of April 5 for suggestions for a new team name before the club “enters the next phase of an all-out rebranding effort that will culminate in a new team name, logo and brand identity.” There is no telling at this point whether that process will result in a new name and branding, or just a new look for the Washington Football Team. Wright wouldn’t put a concrete timeline on the trial, stressing that the franchise wants to get such an important name right. “The sooner the better, I hear that from the fans,” he said. “I’d like it sooner than later, but it’s hard to stick to timing because the importance here is thoroughness, rigor and making sure we’re inclusive of all the people who need to listen. That works against speed in some ways, but we will go as soon as possible. “

