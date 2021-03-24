Five more high school soccer shows on COVID-19 quarantine





Keeping high school football teams in play for the first three weeks of this changed spring season was quite a challenge. This week, five more schools will remain in quarantine, with the rest of Long Island following the regular schedule. The schedules keep changing with positive tests and contact tracking due to the COVID-19 protocols. Harborfields, Hampton Bays, Lindenhurst, West Islip and Eastport-South Manor will all miss the third week of play, leaving opponents with a void in the schedule. “We are in rapid change and it is a daily basis as schools continue to follow the guidelines of the Suffolk Department of Health,” said Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI that governs all Suffolk schools. “Our schedules are from day to day. And we did our best through the portal to set up matches between teams that are eligible to play. We want them to play on the field.” With the Harborfields team sidelined and Sayville looking for an opponent, Long Island may have a bright spot in the middle of this football season. Floyd is on bye in Suffolk League I and also looking for an opponent. The top ranked Sayville and No. 3 Floyd have only played three times in history. Sayville has won all three meetings, the last one coming in 1981, almost 40 years ago. Well it happens, Long Island is in for a football treat. Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports world. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. Sayville of Suffolk League VI plays Floyd on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a classic of two football giants on the Long Islands. “It’s an incredible matchup,” said Floyd coach Paul Longo. “I’m excited about it and I’m sure Sayville is too. There’s always a debate about which school is the best. This is a game we wouldn’t see in any other year.” Sayville earned the Suffolk Division III title in 2019, the same year Floyd captured the Division I crown. The speed and finesse of the Sayville offense behind quarterback Jack Cheshire against the physicality and strength of the Floyds front lines. Newfield and Sachem North have tentatively scheduled a game for Saturday at 2pm and are working on the final details. The Nassau football schedule is unharmed for the first part of the week. “There are no changes to this week’s Nassau football schedule,” said Pat Pizzarelli of Section VIII, who runs all Nassau schools. “No changes, but it is only midweek. So no changes yet!”

