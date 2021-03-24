Former Wausau West hockey star Conley leads Omaha to NCAA Tournament





OMAHA, Neb. (WSAW) – The NCAA men’s hockey tournaments begin this weekend, and there is some additional Central Wisconsin talent in the field this year. Former Wausau West star Kevin Conley has led the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks back to the tournament for the first time since 2015 and the fourth time in program history. His senior season started like no other: a 10-game conference double in Omaha. We had a really successful pod and we’ve won a lot of games, says Conley. It was a nice time. A 6-3-1 start in that bubble was just enough to spur the Mavericks on to an NCAA tournament bid, though that was far from a lock on the Sunday night squad. We had all the guys together and were watching it on a cinema screen, so it was kind of fun having everyone together, says Conley. But to be honest, it was pretty nerve-racking. Honestly no one had any idea whether we were going to come in or not. Not only does Conley go to NCAA tournaments, he goes as captain of a team in arguably the toughest conference, the NCHC, in college hockey. Yes, it is an absolute honor, and grateful for the opportunity to represent the program in that way, says Conley. Nearly a decade after fulfilling his Wausau West Warrior status, Conley will take the ice for the first time at the NCAA Tournament against Minnesota on Saturday night. His time in Wausau helped lay the foundation for all of this. I loved playing for West and (former head coach) coach (Pete) Susens and (current head coach) coach (Brian) Brandt, says Conley. They have helped me a lot. They guided me through the process of getting to the next level, and I will be grateful for that for the rest of my life. Now the goal for Conley and his team is quite simple: enjoy the ride and win four more games. Looking back on the year I came in (to Omaha), with just nine wins in that first season, it was tough, Conley explains. To finally get to the tournament and feel a little bit rewarded is an incredible feeling. Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

