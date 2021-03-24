The culture in the workplace flows from above

What image does the expression workplace culture evoke? Before COVID-19, there might have been table tennis in the breakout room, beanbag gatherings, and a refrigerator stocked with after-work drinks.

In 2020, we discovered a different meaning of culture that proved crucial to many SMBs tackling the toughest business operating conditions we’ve ever experienced. This is especially true for companies here in Melbourne, where two lockdowns are viciously difficult (not to mention the shock evoked by the recent 5-day snap lockdown).

I don’t mind saying my business Impress! Ve Digital, survived the first brutal lockdown through the skin of our teeth. With a team of 65 spread across our Melbourne headquarters, plus offices in Sydney, Brisbane and Austin, Texas, we were challenged in ways we never dreamed would lose $ 3 million of our revenue in the first 48 hours after the lockdown. announced.

When it came to these times, there would have been a number of teams that had discovered a new understanding of what real work culture means. Resilience, cohesion, persistence and class were needed to get through the difficult year as they had to work remotely from home without their pool tables to keep them connected.

For me the most important thing has been learning that culture flows from top to bottom. If you don’t have business leaders who put values ​​of teamwork, support, respect and resilience into the DNA of the organization at every level, there is a real risk that your business could be a house of cards exposed to the first serious headwinds.

Through my networks, I am aware of a lot of SMEs that have struggled to reach 2020 and are still running. These included workplaces where key personnel jumped off at the first sign of trouble, or gave up caring for the company or their colleagues. They waved the white flag.

I won’t lie, it got pretty poignant at Impress at times! Ve, because I had to let some people go, cut wages, and take all kinds of measures to keep the doors open. They are tough decisions to make, and even harder to be on the receiving end.

But amid the chaos, companies also saw signs that they had the right work culture and people; employees who remained loyal and determined to come out of the lows and provide them with continued support even when tough decisions had to be made.

It’s a testament to those companies whose employees had their backs because they knew the company had theirs. The companies then had the right support structures in place to promote the culture needed to endure them.

I have always built my business based on what I conceived of the work culture. The point was that people should have fun, they should enjoy where they work. And yes, that’s definitely something you should cherish.

But that has completely changed for me after the difficult times we have been through. Now, the definition is, how do I advance this person’s career, their personal life, their academic life, whatever it may be? How do I get the best out of them in this workplace?

Culture always comes from above. If I don’t put myself in that person’s chair, how can I expect them to do a certain thing, think a certain way, or behave in a certain way? Through true leadership, a true workplace culture can be embedded in each individual’s DNA by challenging, educating and supporting them from a business perspective. From there, the organization develops the same values.

I admit that I have not always set the best example to follow. In the early years of the company, I was the super competitive, always hires / never hires a vacationer, determined to work twice as many hours as my competitor. If he worked 10 hours, I worked 20. There were times when I slept in the office for a few hours, got up, and did everything again.

I still work hard, but now I carefully manage my work-life balance, making sure that I make time every day for my wife and son, and that I make time to exercise, meditate, and write a journal. It all means that when I turn on and get to work, I start with an absolute focus on getting the best out of myself and my team and setting a positive example to follow.