Canadiens have delayed three more games due to the COVID-19 protocol





The Montreal Canadiens had postponed three more games, through Sunday, March 28, due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

The Canadiens were to play against Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and Friday. The teams had postponed their game on Monday after the Montreal attackers Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were placed in protocol. Montreal will also not play against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Pending test results, the Canadiens are expected to reopen their facilities on Monday. They’ll play with the Senators on Tuesday next. No makeup dates have been announced. The Oilers, who have no protocol players, practiced Tuesday prior to the announcement. They are scheduled for Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. “It’s not a normal season,” said Edmonton coach Dave Tippett before the extra two games were postponed. “There will be challenges that come in and out. You just have to deal with it. There are just things that happen that we’ve talked about, and you have to roll the punches a little bit, and that’s exactly where it is. know we have to make up the game somewhere, and it’s just part of what we’re dealing with this year. ” Monday’s game was the first in the Scotia North Division to be postponed this season. The division consists of the seven teams based in Canada. “You can’t take anything for granted,” Oilers defender Darnell nurse said. That’s what this world looks like now. Just because we haven’t dealt with it here in the north doesn’t mean we’re immune to it. It’s a great reminder of what we need to do to keep this thing going and how important all the details of the day are, and the people taking the time to keep everyone safe, how important it is to follow those guidelines live and keep the focus to keep this thing going. “ 46 games have been postponed since the NHL season began on January 13, including 41 due to protocol. Five games have been postponed due to weather-related issues. NHL.com writer Tim Campbell contributed to this report







