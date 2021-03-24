A closer look at how football teams use play calls and audibles

Each program has a different system for retrieving checks and audibles. Some change their terminology every year, some use dummy cues to fool opponents, but few programs allow players to determine which cues to use without the coaches’ knowledge.

I’ll probably make it 95 percent [the calls], said Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola, who played tight at the University of Albany.

If I were to do a weekly check-up, I sometimes ask the children for something they can comfortably remember. Usually it will be something like wide or tight, or left or right. We try to keep it as simple as possible.

At the college level, Jatkola said, signals were simple because we had a huge playbook and you have to use your toolbox to remember everything you need to commit to memory.

Braintree coach Brian Chamberlain, who played offensive at Northeastern in the 1990s, said he used the same code words he used in college at Braintree for the past 10 years. The 1994 Northeast staff, which included future NFL head coaches Doug Marrone and Joe Philbin, didn’t have to change the system much in terms of terminology.

It’s best to stay consistent with what you’re doing, Chamberlain said. I didn’t want to change [our calls]High school football; did not reinvent the wheel.

In the case of Duxbury, which has won 12 consecutive Patriot League titles, the calls in question have reportedly evolved over time, starting with terms related to Judaism, such as rabbi.

The Duxbury Program has a history of community service and is lauded by opponents for its professionalism, which is why the news has come as a shock to many in the coaching community.

Teens will make mistakes repeatedly, said Milton coach Steve Dembowski, the state coaches’ representative on the MIAA football committee.

There is so much language and detail in football. It’s 20 times more complicated than the game I played in high school.

Kids end up making their own calls, and they want to have something to say. I really hope this is a misunderstanding and that the kids were going to do this on their own.

At Old Rochester in Mattapoisett, sophomore coach Bryce Guilbeault often uses player names to represent numbers (Tom Brady for 12, Julian Edelman for 11), which in turn represent play-calls.

We let the kids name them sometimes, he said. If they were running they might call it scuba gear. I don’t really care what they call it as long as they remember it and it’s appropriate.

Zane Fyfe, who is in his sixth year as a coach at Apponequet, has used a traditional numbering system in the past that indicates formation, blocking scheme and where the piece is played.

In recent seasons, the Lakers have switched to a no-huddle offense more often. As a result, they have implemented simpler condensed language to describe plays.

The words used could be anything from an animal or a mascot to a mnemonic or number corresponding to a wristband. Superhero names are popular. For example, Superman was a vertical pass call, telling the receivers to fly across the field while the offensive linemen protected the quarterback.

It’s all about relating to something they understand or can relate to a play with, Fyfe said. However, we have never used or condoned a derogatory verbiage.