Roundup: Scots open tennis season with profit





The Scotland High School boys tennis team opened the season on Tuesday afternoon with an 18-0 victory over Purnell Swett. Normally tennis plays nine matches against an opponent, with each match counting as a point, but due to schedule constraints, head coach Leigh Carter said the two teams essentially played a double cup, with Scotland (1-0) taking the first and second won. corresponds to 9-0. Senior Drew Hamilton defeated the Rams’ Eric Brook 8-2 and 8-4 in the number 1 position in singles. Senior Nick Eury defeated Cale Harris 8-2 and 8-1 at number 2 in singles. The pair Hamilton and Eury then won 8-1 and 8-1 at No. doubles. In third place in singles, sophomore Cole Hamilton beat Tucker Lowery 8-1 and 8-0, while senior Bryce Cooper beat Gabriel Scott 8-0 and 8-0 in fourth place in singles. Cole Hamilton and Cooper then won at number 2 in the doubles 8-0 and 8-1. At number 5 in singles, senior Miles Murphy defeated Christian Locklear 8-0 and 8-0. Senior Daniel Caudill won singles at No. 6 by forfeiting because Purnell Swett didn’t have enough players. As a result, Murphy and Caudill also won by forfeiting at number 3 in the doubles. Scotland boys and girls golf opens season Scotland’s boys and girls golf teams opened their season at No. 6 Pinehurst on Monday. The Scotland boys’ team came second in the team standings with a score of 194 over nine holes, behind Pinecrest in first place with 147 and ahead of third place Lumberton with 197. Drew Hamilton led the way and shot a 43 for nine holes. Walt Bounds shot 44, Jarod Pittman shot 52, Aaron Spate shot 55, and Cole Hamilton shot 60. The Scotland girls’ team didn’t have enough players to qualify for a team score. But individually, Carleigh Carter led the Lady Scots, shooting 48 for nine holes, followed by Kate Carter with a 54 and Faith McCormack with a 60. To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe. Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.

