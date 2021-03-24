Fundraising site for Bishop Feehan’s injured hockey player AJ Quetta approaching nearly $ 1 million

Support has come from miles. In the form of tweets, videos and tournaments.

You may be carrying other forms of exertion that have gone into what has become AJ’s army

Face masks, T-shirts, bracelets and those No. 10 clover stickers are everywhere.

Athletes and supporters have put the stickers on helmets of all kinds of baseball, lacrosse, football, hockey, even hard hats, as well as hockey and lacrosse sticks.

But what started the process of raising money for AJ Quetta’s life-changing spinal cord injury was a GoFundMe page.

Taken on January 27, the day after Bishop Feehan senior was injured in a high school hockey game in West Springfield,the page approaching $ 1 million.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the total was just under $ 997,000.

More than 13,000 donations were made, including one of $ 10,000 and six others of $ 5,000.

Contributions come from individuals, teams, and families, as well as those with loved ones who have experienced a traumatic injury.

A note to a donation reads: I donated to AJ because my brother, Tommy, became aquadraplegic at the age of 29 from a diving accident in a lake. He started a successful insurance company and lived a good life until he was 75.

AJ is currently being treated at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta after being transferred from Mass General Hospital on Feb. 16.

I have no words to describe how wonderful you guys are, says AJ of the video, which has been viewed more than 118,000 times. You give me a reason to keep fighting and keep pushing.

Fundraising has also come in the form of the sticker sales that continue to pile up.

Bill Seaver, whose son Ryan played right wing on Bishop Feehan’s hockey line who centered AJ, has been busy distributing the stickers. On Tuesday, he said more than 3,500 had been broadcast in the past month. An additional 2,000 have been ordered and will be placed on team gear in the coming weeks.

Baseball, lacrosse, football and hockey teams AJ who played lacrosse have also shown interest.

By the time the spring season kicks off in late April, Seaver said, you’ll see many high school teams in the greater New England area wearing these things on their helmets, which is great.

It has been nothing short of great. Every sport you can think of has reached out its hand: softball, baseball, lacrosse. Everyone is willing to drop exactly what they are doing at any time in order to help with anything for this fundraiser.

The stickers cost $ 25 for 12 or $ 40 for 20. Last month, eight hundred were sold in one day.

It goes on. It hasn’t slowed down, Seaver said. I’m trying to let this thing die quietly and it won’t happen. It’s just blown up like nothing ever before.

The idea for the stickers actually started with a baseball theme.

Seaver contacted Chris Welch, general manager and instructor at RapoliBaseball Inc. (RBI) in Foxborough, for help distributing the stickers.

Welch coaches Ryan Seaver from the Garciaparra Baseball Group (GBG) NortheastHawks youth program, which trains at the RBI Academy. (GBG was founded by Michael Garciaparra, the brother of former Red Sox shortstop Nomar, who played with RBI owner PaulRappoli, when both were a small group on the Boston farm system).

Bill tweeted that he was doing it, and I said, “We were in,” Welch said. “Buy a lot of it.”

When the teams making up the GBG Hawks program (9-18 years) start their seasons next month, Welch said all 340 players will have AJ 10 on their helmets.

We started buying them for our teams and then some parents started contributing anyway, Welch said. It caught fire, all in about five hours.

A tragedy that took place on the ice has transcended the sport.

It’s not just a hockey thing, said Bill Seaver, who has coached baseball at the Legion and high school levels in Norton. I love that about it. It spreads like wildfire during sports in general.

I honestly don’t know AJ, but they were all there, Welch said. Baseball, like hockey, is a tight-knit community. When an athlete sees another athlete and his family in trouble, athletes always come to support him.

Ryan Seaver, a classmate and close friend of AJs who was not on the ice when Quetta was injured, will play baseball at Rhode Island College next year.

However, what he does in class may be more important.

Senior Bishop Feehan plans to study nursing.

It really opened Ryan’s eyes, said Bill Seaver. Since this happened, he exploded in This is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I want to take care of a child like AJ.

Bill Seaver isn’t a hockey player I can’t even skate, he said, but he didn’t hesitate to lend his support behind the Quetta family, as so many thousands of others have done.

All sat in the stands to watch this happen and we all looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, that might as well have been my kid,’ he said. It’s amazing how your life changes, boom.

It makes you want to help them as much as possible. It’s not something that will end tomorrow, next week, or next year. It’s something that would continue to support.

Tim Dumas can be reached at [email protected]