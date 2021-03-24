The Day – UConn pressures Orange to reach the 27th consecutive NCAA Sweet 16





Paige Bueckers had 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, scoring 16 points in the first half, as the top-seeded UConn women’s basketball team withdrew for an 83-47 win on Tuesday at No. 8 Syracuse in the second round. from the River Walk Region of the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio. Freshman Aaliyah Edwards, who started in place of the injured Nika Muhl, had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for UConn (26-1) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points and eight rebounds. The Huskies advanced to their 27th consecutive Sweet 16, where they will meet No. 5 Iowa in San Antonio on Saturday or Sunday. Iowa defeated No. 4 Kentucky 86-72 in Tuesday’s second round behind 35 points from Caitlin Clark, setting up a meeting between Clark and her fellow freshman star in Bueckers. Muhl, who started 14 games in a row on Tuesday, missed the game with a sprained right ankle sustained during the Huskies’ first-round victory at High Point on Sunday. It was the third career start for Edwards, who started her NCAA tournament career with a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) against High Point. Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse’s 6-foot-7 freshman center, and Emily Engstler each had 12 points for the Orange squad (15-9). UConn led 41-26 at half time, scoring the last seven runs of the second quarter to open the lead. Up front 34-26, Bueckers answered a 3-pointer from Engstler with his own pull-up jump shot. Aubrey Griffin followed with a bargain and lay-up for UConn, and Bueckers covered the score in the half by hitting three free throws after making a foul on her from long range. It was the third consecutive meeting between the teams in the NCAA tournament with UConn topping Syracuse for the 2016 national championship in Indianapolis, UConn’s fourth consecutive national championship and 11th overall, and then again in the second round in 2017 at Storrs. The Huskies have won 26 games in a row against former Big East Conference opponent Syracuse, with the last victory for the Orange on January 2, 1996. [email protected] Follow Vickie Fulkerson on Twitter during the NCAA tournament at

@VickieVisser.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos