Nathan, the cricket-mad fan of Taiping

Henry Blofeld, Christopher Martin Jenkins, John Arlott the names ran off the tongue of C Ehambaranathan, 71. I was amazed he could remember the names of commentators for BBC cricket test matches from the 1960s to the 1980s without touching to flash.

He also remembered who beat whom in test matches in those years.

But then Ehambaranathan, better known to his friends as CE Nathan, is no ordinary cricket fan: he loves cricket.

How else do you describe someone who would say goodbye if there was a test match so that he could score?

How else would you describe someone who would travel from work in Butterworth to his home in Taiping so that he could sit down and score the entire game in the undisturbed atmosphere of his home?

No, he was not a national player. Not even a state player. He played for his school, but cricket had a stranglehold on him, especially between the 1960s and 1980s.

For a short period, between 2002 and 2006, he coached students at Anderson School in Ipoh and promoted the game in a few elementary schools by teaching them how to play.

I kept telling cricket officials that we should introduce the game to the youngsters and not wait until the students are in high school. But hardly anyone paid attention to me, he says.

I ask him how he became mesmerized by the game.

Nathan’s brother Shanmuganathan, who played cricket for Perak State, was practicing next to the house with some friends and Nathan was said to be the unlucky one tasked with picking the ball.

He was then in Form One, while Shanmuganathan, who was in Perak XI between the late 1960s and early 1970s, was a teacher. When picking up the ball, Nathan also picked up the rules of the game.

In King Edward VII Secondary School he started picking balls when the school team was playing. He made it to the school team in Form Four and was named vice captain in Form Five.

It was also watching his brother listen to the radio commentary on international cricket matches that he became addicted to radio broadcasts. Nathan occasionally tuned in to the BBC’s cricket commentary and never missed a test match.

He also started scoring the games. Scoring means that each time the ball is bowled, you note whether the batsman blocks or hits the ball and whether it is caught by the other team’s wicket-keeper or fielders or whether the stump is broken.

This is recorded throughout the game for every ball from every bowler to every batsman. All 11 players must hit unless 10 are out.

Nathan spent six hours each day doing the test matches, bent over Normandy radio, listening to the BBC, Radio Australia or All India Radio. The BBC broadcast was on the 49 meter tape, it rattles away.

Wasn’t this boring? I ask the father of four and grandfather of six children.

I loved it, says Nathan.

That’s exactly why, when he worked in a factory, he changed shifts every time there was a test match. Later, when he joined Tenaga Nasional Bhd and was posted in Butterworth, he would take the bus back to Taiping after work at 2:40 PM to be in time for the start of the test match at 6:00 PM.

In the UK it would be 10am but our time will be 6pm. They played from 6pm to 1am Malaysian time. From 8pm to 8:40 pm our time, they paused for lunch and then break for tea from 10:40 pm to 11 pm and then played from 11 pm until stumps (end of day play) at 1 am.

As the game would last from Thursday to Sunday, and sometimes on Monday, Nathan requested leave for Friday and Monday. However, if the game was over on Sunday, he would cancel the leave on Monday and be at work.

Some of his friends and colleagues thought he loved cricket.

Although his parents didn’t get involved in his hobby, his mother did say years later: If you had just spent the same amount of time on your books, you could have become a doctor today. And said the same to his friends.

In a seemingly nostalgic trance, Nathan says that he enjoyed listening and scoring the matches enormously.

You can feel like you are there and playing. You can hear from minute to minute how the best bowlers are doing. Every two hours there was a break and I would go to the bathroom or eat. There were a few times when I stopped my bladder because the game was so interesting and I didn’t want to miss scoring.

Nathan said the BBC commentary from faithful Henry Blofeld, Christopher Martin Jenkins and John Arlott came across a special frequency and that the commentators would switch every 20 minutes.

Former English cricket player Trevor Baily sometimes joined in to summarize and analyze the days match.

When I do my score, there can sometimes be interruptions in the frequency due to factors such as weather conditions. If that happens I won’t be able to make the full score and that would make me unhappy.

Once I wrote to William Frindall, the statistician of the Marlybourne Cricket Club, the official custodians of cricket in England. I didn’t know him or his address, so on the envelope cover I just wrote Bill Frindall, Marlybourne Cricket Club, c / o BBC, followed by the BBC address.

To his surprise, the letter somehow reached Frindall and he took the trouble to answer. Nathan had enclosed a copy of his score sheet and explained that he had not been able to hear the commentary from that time until then.

Frindall told Nathan he was using the old method of scoring and taught him to use an updated method. And Nathan began to follow this. Many Malaysian cricket officials were unaware of this new method when Nathan shared it with them.

The first test match he scored was between England and Australia in 1966.

Nathan remembers scoring the first Cricket World Cup in 1975 when the West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs. The final score was 292 against 274.

West Indies became champions again in the second Cricket World Cup in 1979 after beating England by 92 runs, with a score of 287 against 194.

However, India caused a stir in the third Cricket World Cup in 1983 when it defeated the West Indies by 43 runs, with a final mark of 183 to 140.

Nathan said the India-West Indies match was one of the most exciting he listened to, and shared an interesting tidbit: West Indian bowler Malcolm Marshall, considered the greatest fast bowler in the modern era of test cricket. so confident that his team won the cup that he ordered a new car before the race. When the West Indies lost, he had to cancel the order.

None of those who played these matches, nor the officials or commentators knew that one fan in Taiping was crazy enough to score all these matches diligently locked in his room.

Does he still have the score sheets? No, answers Nathan, who now lives in Seremban. One day he threw them all away because his wife kept complaining that there was too much trash in the house.

Does he still score when test matches are held nowadays?

No. With matches broadcast live on television, he has given up that passion.

You know, the pleasure I got from listening to the commentary and scoring was so much better than watching the game on TV. When you listen, you have to visualize how they play on the field and the condition of the field thousands of miles away.

The commenter would say something like, he raised the ball high, wide and handsome for a six or the bowler runs in with his hair flopping and arms swinging and I would get a thrill to visualize it and feel there.

Everything is there to see on TV and it takes away the tension. You no longer need to visualize the scene; you no longer have to imagine Viv Richards or Sunil Gavascar hitting the ball in your head.

I used to feel like I was a contestant, that I was in the middle of it, but today, when I sit in front of the TV and watch the game, I am just a spectator, Nathan says in a melancholy voice.