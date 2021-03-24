Washington team president Jason Wright says the soccer team’s name may remain after the 2021 season

The Washington Football Team name is starting to grow with fans in the DMV area, despite being the only franchise in the four major American sports without a nickname. That’s fine with team chairman Jason Wright as the franchise is strongly considering making the WFT name permanent.

“There are a number of people who have been enthusiastic about the Washington Football Team,” said Wrightto ESPN’s John Keim“Some of the things that come out of that is that the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply into our history. It feels like that hasn’t jettisoned all the things we’ve been in the past, while something that’s completely new. , that might feel the way.

“It’s important that a substantial portion of our fan base feels like this is a continuation of something versus a full reset, something completely new.”

The Washington Football Team name will survive in 2021, as the franchise will choose a permanent name in 2022. Washington will continue to accept fan submissions for the new name and logo, with a new name (or the new logo) until April 5. current) to be selected as early as the 2021 NFL season. The team will still retain the burgundy and gold colors regardless of the new nickname.

Washington reportedly limited its search to a handful of replacement names last year, but the process remains open to new nicknames. The first favorites for the next nickname were Redtails, Redhawks, Americans and Warriors – but Wright insists there is no lead contender this time around.

If the name of the soccer team lasts, Washington will have the unique identity that Wright is looking for – a name that ties into the history of the franchise.