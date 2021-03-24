Ranked 10th A&M men’s tennis beats No. 6 TCU 5-2





BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat No. 6 TCU 5-2 at Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday night. The Aggies improved to 12-4 this season, while the Horned Frogs fell to 10-5 this year. I was just so happy with the kind of fight our guys had tonight and just kind of a refusal to lose some kind of mindset, said Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. TCU is a great team and they have been very good over the years. That we come out tonight and win the doubles against them and they are usually very good at the doubles, I think it gave us a big boost. The Aggies opened the game with an overwhelming attack on the doubles, handily winning on lane three, followed by a two-break win on lane one. A & Ms Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter raced to a 6-1 victory over Luc Fomba and Max Kurzban before No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson toppled No. 15 Alastair Gray and Jake Fearnley 6-3 to capture the opening point. The Maroon & White’s relentless attack didn’t stop when play turned to singles action as the home team claimed four first sets to keep the scoreboard pressure on the Horned Frogs. Despite the A&M offensive, TCU leveled the game with one-all as Tadeous Paroulek beat Thomson 6-4 and 6-4 on lane five before the Aggies could regain the advantage on lane three. No. 116 Schachter pushed A&M back forward with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Tomas Jirousek on lane three. As the game expanded to third sets on the remaining four lanes, the Aggies pushed their lead to 3-1 while Pierce Rollins beat 113 Sander Young 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) on lane four. TCU earned a No. 125 Fearnley point on track six in three sets over A&M freshman Raphael Perot. We stuck there and fought in all these courts, Denton said. We won some close matches, there were four three-setters and we won three. That was clearly a difference in the game, but we couldn’t be more proud of the guys about how hard they fought tonight and how badly they wanted to play well here for our fans tonight. With all focus on the top two lanes, A & M’s best didn’t disappoint the home crowd as No. 4 Vacherot and No. 33 Aguilar outlived their opponents within seconds of each other to make the final score 5-2 in favor from Aggies. Vacherot defeated No. 21 Gray 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2 on the top field, followed quickly by Aguilars 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 to win at No. 47 Fomba. NEXT ONE The Aggies are returning to SEC and playing Auburn and Alabama at the Mitchell Tennis Center this weekend. A&M will take on Auburn on Friday at 6 p.m., while the first service against the Crimson Tide is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN Results of tennis matches TCU vs Texas A&M 3/23/2021 at BCS, TX (Mitchell Tennis Center) # 10 Texas A&M 5, # 6 TCU 2 Singles competition 1. # 4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) beats. # 21 Alastair Gray (TCU) 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 6-2 2. # 33 Juan Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) defeated. # 47 Luc Fomba (TCU) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 3. # 116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) defeated. Tomas Jirousek (TCU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) 4. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) defeats. # 113 Sander Jong (TCU) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) 5. Tadeas Paroulek (TCU) defeats. Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4 # 125 Jake Fearnley (TCU) defeated. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. # 48 Juan Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) beats. # 15 Alastair Gray / Jake Fearnley (TCU) 6-3 2. Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. # 24 Tadeas Paroulek / Sander Jong (TCU) 4-5, unfinished 3. Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter (TAMU) defeats. Luc Fomba / Max Kurzban (TCU) 6-1 Match Notes: TCU 10-5; National ranking # 6 Texas A&M 12-4; National ranking # 10 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (5,3,4,6,1.2)







