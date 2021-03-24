Hockey beats James Madison 5-2 – The Cavalier Daily





Virginia took its first win of the spring season on Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 home win over in-state foe James Madison. The Cavaliers (5-9, 0-2 ACC) set the tone early on. Their attack took seven shots in the opening period of the game, while their defense kept the Dukes (1-1, 1-0 CAA) down to just one shot. Junior midfielder Peyton Tollaksen took advantage of an open goal 14 minutes in the first quarter and found the back of the net to give Virginia a 1-0 lead. First-year midfielder Anneloes Knol assisted Tollaksens’ goal and scored her fifth point of the season. The Cavaliers struck again 10 minutes in the second quarter when junior back Amber Ezechiels scored on a penalty to make it 2-0. The Virginia defense followed up its stifling first quarter with another dominant performance, keeping James Madison on two shots this time. A hard defensive back four Amber [Ezechiels], Cato [Geusgens], Dani [Danielle Husar], Mak [Makayla Gallen] and [goalkeeper] Lauren Hausheer held off the aggressive Dukes through the fourth quarter with great teamwork, said coach Michele Madison. Makayla, who switched from striker to defense this spring, continues to impress with her dominance over the right side. In the third quarter, the Cavaliers strengthened their lead. Ezechiels made her presence felt again in the attack by assisting within five minutes of each other with two goals from penalty corners. Sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci extended the lead to 3-0 with her fifth goal of the season before junior midfielder Annie McDonough made it 4-0 for her second of the year. The Dukes responded early in the fourth quarter to get back into the game. Duke’s sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill dribbled into space from a penalty corner and got out a clean shot to narrow the deficit. Less than two minutes later, James Madison, second midfielder Emily Harrison, found the net again and put down the Dukes 4-2. Despite the momentum shift, Virginia put the game aside late in the fourth quarter. Iacobucci scored her sixth goal of the season in a breakaway to put the Cavaliers at 5-2, which would remain the final score. It’s always good to have an in-state win, Madison said. We passed the ball well around JMU pressure and were able to attack through midfield, creating significant scoring opportunities. We went on our stomach for the goals today. The Cavaliers have only four conference games left before the ACC Automatic Qualifier Playoff takes place on April 23. They will try to book their first conference win of the spring season next Saturday when they hit the road again to play Wake Forest.







