Sports
Five South Carolina women’s takeaways win Oregon State in NCAA tournament
South Carolina advanced to the seventh consecutive Sweet 16 and eighth in the past nine seasons with Tuesday’s win 59-42 over Oregon State in the NCAA Division-I Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The Gamecocks (24-4) are the best seeded in the Hemisfair region, then play fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Saturday or Sunday at a time to be determined. The Yellow Jackets knocked out No. 4 West Virginia, 73-56.
The Gamecocks surpassed Oregon State 39-16 in the second and third quarters to retire. Here’s a rundown of five takeaways from the win.
USC forced star striker Taylor Jones into early error problems and limited minutes
Oregon State had two All-Pac-12 players in sophomore Jones and senior point guard Aleah Goodman, and the goal was to try to get at least one of the standout tandems into trouble. Perhaps the best postal player in the country, USC’s Aliyah Boston made two quick mistakes on the 1.85-meter Jones in the first 5:11 of the game. She then picked up her fourth error with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
Jones came in averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots while shooting 56 percent. On Tuesday, she played just 18 minutes, scoring 13 points on 6 of 10 shootings and grabbing four rebounds.
“That was key,” said USC coach Dawn Staley. “They had to go to their bank much earlier than they probably wanted.”
Staley said that despite her limited playing time, Jones was able to make a big contribution.
“Imagine if she played her normal minutes, we would get in trouble because she could have erased the lead we had with just her production,” said Staley. “One of the keys is to get on their couch with Goodman or Taylor (in four issues). Pick your pick, because they are both the anchors for their team.”
Boston had another great night with a game high of 19 points with seven rebounds, a block and a bargain. Her biggest contributor was to take it to Jones and get her on the couch.
“100 percent that was something we were talking about, just getting her in big trouble,” Boston said. “Getting their big ones in trouble so we didn’t have to worry about them the whole game. The whole time we were preparing, Staley told us to be aggressive and just post every time. “
Guard Brea Beal provided all the intangible assets warring teams need
The USC sophomore tried just three shots, scoring three points for her 13th consecutive game in single digits, but she was asked to do everything aside from getting high scores. She played the second-most minutes for USC (32), grabbing a season-high 11 rebounds with two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Embracing her role plays an important role,” said Boston. “She’s a great defender and does all the little things. She punches out, gets the rebounds, helps us push and we can take advantage of her if there are smaller guards on her. She’s doing everything we need her to do and I” “I’m really proud of that.”
Staley added, “You can’t function as a team if people don’t accept their role and often no one wants the role they play for us. That’s taking out our opponent’s best offensive guard and sometimes that’s sacrificing your shot. for a better shot. Sometimes it’s just being a distraction and being a screener. “
The Gamecocks ended the first half with a massive run, largely without Boston
Oregon State took a 15-14 lead with 8:54 left in the second quarter for the. Gamecocks ended the first half with a run of 16-3. That included beating OSU 11-2 in the last 5:01 without Boston, who only went to the bench for a breather with one mistake, but stayed theirs until the break.
Her replacement, Laeticia Amihere, scored five runs and point guard Destanni Henderson added four during that period. Henderson finished with 12 points after he went scoreless for the first time in 66 games on Sunday.
“That was so exciting and we went crazy (on the couch),” said Boston. “I was just really excited and everyone on the field did a great job pushing the ball and they were talking about defense and getting steal and just performing how we want to play.”
Staley said of excelling without Boston during a crucial part of the game: “Our team is growing. When we say that we want to play Aliyah, we really mean that we want to play through our big players on the floor. Want to play through her and when they do. “Don’t continue playing (Victaria Saxton) and (Amihere). I thought we were concentrating on giving them the ball and I was really proud that they were efficient and made lay-ups.”
You started leading the nation in 3 point shooting but got cut from the deep
The Beavers fired 41 percent from outside the arc before the Gamecocks knocked them out of the field at just 3 of 19 (16 percent) and 18 of 57 (32 percent). USC made sure OSU didn’t get many second looks either with a massive 50 to 32 edge in rebounding. The Beavers only managed five offensive rebounds.
“We knew they were a great 3-point shooting team and (Staley) spoke to us about contesting every shot,” said Boston. “It doesn’t matter if you think you’re late, game. We had to chase them all sorts of things. They are very productive and we had to limit their production and play them aggressively for 40 minutes.”
USC never gave an inch when it took control of the game at half time
The Gamecocks surpassed OSU 39-16 combined in the second and third quarters, holding the Beavers by just five points in the second and a whopping 26 points in the third.
“When we got into the locker room, we talked about coming out with energy in the third quarter,” Boston said. “We had to be able to execute because we knew they would come and try to take down a pair of threes, so we knew we had to hit first so we wouldn’t be back in a hole.”
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said, “They were disruptive all day, closing gaps very quickly defensively. During an important part of that second quarter (they) turned us around, turning it into quick points on the other side, which is clearly a is a staple and a hallmark of what they do. It’s when they are at their best. “
