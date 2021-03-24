The ICC Cricket Commission has been set up to support the controversial umpire’s call rule





The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee recommended that the concept of the ‘Umpire’s call’ rule should remain in the Decision Review System (DRS), citing the fact that the ball tracking technology would not be 100 percent correct. The recommendation will be submitted during the meeting of the governing body’s chief executive committee, scheduled for a virtual meeting next week, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo. According to the report, the commission, headed by former India captain Anil Kumble and featuring a number of former international captains – Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene, Shaun Pollock – as well as match referee Ranjan Madugalle, umpire Richard Illingworth and Mickey Arthur, among its members, took suggestions from other match officials, broadcasters and Hawk-Eye, the supplier of ball-tracking technology. The committee decided, after some discussion, that the Umpire’s call rule should remain for the above reason. ‘Umpire’s Call’ has been a huge topic of discussion in the cricket world since the inception of the DRS and many former players have urged the ICC to abolish it. Earlier this month, however, referee Nitin Menon highlighted why this should be held. “Look, first of all, the Umpire’s Call involves decisions that are very close, the decisions that are 50-50, which can go either way, go along with the referee’s call on the field. It’s not a completely perfect decision. it’s been destroyed, so it’s a 50-50 decision that can go either way, to the batting side or the fielding side If we know the technology itself isn’t 100 percent correct, so that’s when you need the Umpire’s Call , ‘Menon had told ANI. “If we know that technology is not 100 percent correct, so regardless of the decision on the field, as it is a very marginal decision, we will stick to the decision that the referee made on the field. Understood by the general public because they don’t know why Umpire’s Call concept is present in DRS. In fact, it’s because it was a marginal call and 100 percent technology can’t tell if it hit the stumps or not, “he added. Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently said that the Umpire’s Call is currently causing a lot of confusion and that lawmakers need to look at it so that it doesn’t leave a gray area when a major tournament is being played. This story was published from a wire desk feed with no text modifications.

