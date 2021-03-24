High School Boys Tennis Preview





CAMBRIDGE HIGH BOYS TENNIS HEAD COACH Scott Ruby YEARS AT SCHOOL 2010-1013 Assistant Coach 2014- present Head Coach TEAM RECORD LAST YEAR 2020 no season 2019 12-6 Coaching staff No other coaches this season. LEAGUE AND / OR TOURNAMENT FINISH Runner up OVAC Small School 2019 MAIN GRADUATION LOSS Reese Lingafelter, Isaac Stanberry, Brandon Earle RETURNING LETTERS Eli Hubal KEY RETURNING LETTER MEN Eli Hubal is the only recurring letterman. Eli is a junior and will likely play two singles or a doubles match. MAIN NEW ARRIVALS Freshman Caleb Stanberry spent a number of years working on his game playing with his older brother who wrote for the Bobcats for years and was an OVAC champion and a Two tome OHSAA District qualifier. He is athletic, intelligent and a student of the game. He occasionally plays singles and doubles. Justin Cole, Andrew Daymut and John Goonan all played JV as freshmen in 2019. Senior Zach Ogle is playing tennis for the first time this season. New to the team are juniors: Brady Hannon, Grayson Ganzen, Nosh Mitchell, Mathew Ancell. Sophomore JD Baker and Abdullah Khan play for the first time and Blade Bachman is a freshman. TEAM STRENGTHS We are a very young and inexperienced team. The men have learned every exercise. TEAM WEAK AREAS THAT NEED IMPROVED The area for improvement is simply inexperience. Several of these guys are just starting to learn the game. We have some good athletes. A few soccer players with good footwork and speed. Several very intelligent students. LEAGUE OUTLOOK Dover should be the strongest team in the ECOL. Our competition will be difficult for this young and inexperienced team. Dover, New Philadelphia, and Marietta are all D1 and much larger schools. OVAC is a great tennis competition. Since 2010 we have won the OVAC twice and came second a few times. We will try to win as many individual competitions as possible. OUTLOOK FOR THE SEASON This is the last season for the ECOL. Dover should be the strongest team and the favorite to win the ECOL. The OVAC is a great league and has a great tournament with about seventeen teams playing tennis. We always have team goals to rank as high as possible in both competitions. The OHSAA tournament will be held in May. Since 2010, we have sent at least two players to the district tournament, except in 2015. We have also sent players to the state tournament five times since 2010. One of our goals is to play at the district tournament in the spring.

