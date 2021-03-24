Preparation Report: Hawks, Hunters Ready for 7A Boys Hockey Rematch

Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld will play for the Section 7A boys’ hockey title for the second consecutive season after both teams took semi-finals on Tuesday.

Eight players scored goals for the best-placed Hawks in an 8-0 home win over Virginia-Mountain Iron-Buhl. Aydyn Dowd had one goal and three assists, while goalkeeper Garron Opsahl booked his second shutout in a row.

Andy Larson and Simon Davidson each scored two goals for the second-placed Hunters in a 6-1 win over Hibbing-Chisholm at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Denfeld (10-5-1) and Hermantown (18-1) will meet for the third time on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Hermantown Ice Arena. The Hawks won both previous meetings.





Mattie Thompson threw in 31 points when the second-placed Greyhounds knocked out the visiting Rangers in a Section 7AAAA semifinal in East.

Combined with Coon Rapids’ insane victory in Andover, the Greyhounds (15-3) will host Coon Rapids on Thursday.

Ayden McDonald had 27 points and eight assists in leading the second-placed Bluejackets to victory in the Section 7AAA semi-final at home.

Parker Maki grabbed 11 rebounds for Hibbing (15-3), who expanded from a 33-29 halftime to secure a spot in Thursday’s final at Princeton.

Haydn Stays 25 points helped the No. 1 seeded Tigers overcome Austin Hanson 31 points in the 7AAA semifinal at Princeton.

The Patriots sprinted to a 35-19 lead at half time, using 22 points from Sam Rysavy to hold off the Eskomos in a 7AA semi-final at Pequot Lakes.

Jessika Lofstrom scored 18 points to lead the best-placed Thunderhawks to the Section 7AAA semifinal.

Grand Rapids (17-3) plays against Chisago Lakes, a 47-42 winner at Princeton, in Thursday’s final at home.

The host Rangers shot to a 20-point halftime lead, retaliating their section-final loss a year ago in the Section 7A semi-finals.

Jordan Zubich scored 26 points for Mountain Iron-Buhl (17-4), who will face Cherry in Thursday’s final. The Tigers (17-4) drove South Ridge 61-45.