Mavericks (-8, 229.5) vs Timberwolves matchup odds





The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-33) will host the Dallas Mavericks (22-19) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Mavericks vs Timberwolves betting Mavericks betting trends The Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers 132-92 to cover the spread as 2-point favorites, going below 228.5 points in their last game on Sunday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 37 points in the win.

Dallas’s record against the spread is 19-22 this season.

When at least 8 points are preferred, the Mavericks are 0-2 against the spread in 2020-21.

Dallas and his opponents have surpassed the set over / under in 43.9% of games this season (18/41). Mavericks last 10 games Timberwolves betting trends In their last game, the Timberwolves got a team-high 33 points from Karl-Anthony Towns in a 112-103 defeat to the Thunder on Monday. They were preferred by 5 points and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined scored 215 points to get below the 230.5 points total.

Minnesota has a record-losing ATS this season with 17 wins, 25 losses and one ATS draw.

The Timberwolves have yet to be an underdog this season with at least 8 points in a game. Minnesota and its opponents have often been victorious this season, in 51.2% (22) of the 43 games played. Timberwolves last 10 games Mavericks top performers The Mavericks points out and assists leader Doncic. He scores 29.0 points per game and adds 9.2 assists.

Dallas is led in rebounds by Kristaps Porzingis’ 8.6 per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the best three-point shooter for the Mavericks, connecting at 3.0 per game.

The Dallas block leader is Porzingis, who averages 1.6 per game. Josh Richardson leads the team with an average of 1.0 to steal a game. Timberwolves top performers Towns is at the top of the Timberwolves scoring and recovering leaderboards with 23.6 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.

Ricky Rubio holds the title of assistant leader of Minnesota, with 6.8 assists per game this season.

D’Angelo Russell earns more threes per game than any other Timberwolves member, cashing in 3.0 treys per game.

No one in Minnesota grabs steals more than Rubio (1.3 per game) or blocks more shots than Towns (1.6 per game). Powered by Data Skrive.

