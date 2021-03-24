Pitman, Denair football fall in season openers; Hilmar impresses in competitive competition

The Pitman High varsity football team came within one touchdown of the start of their season with a win on Friday night, but ended up falling to Enochs High 30-24.

The players showed a lot of struggle and a lot of heart and passion for the game, said Pitman head coach Lance Weckerle. There were times in the game when it went well and in the times when it didn’t work out they responded with good balance and calmness and kept fighting.

It was a back and forth between the two schools that ultimately ended in favor of the Eagles, but not without a fight of the Pride. Highlights of the game included a 30-yard touchdown run by senior running back Sergio Romo Pitman’s first score of the game in the second quarter, as well as a 90-yard kickoff return minutes later by sophomore Joey Stout. Senior quarterback Jarod Moren had a touchdown of his own, a one-yard carry on 4th and 1st in the third quarter.

Backstroke Joey Stout kicked off 90 yards for a touchdown in Pitman’s loss to Enochs last week. (Photo by Kyle Tran)

I thought we did some things right, and I thought we did some things that we could improve, Weckerle said, giving props to his first six in defense. Defensively, we stopped the run quite well, and offensively we ran the ball well. We just haven’t done it well enough to convert third downs to keep our drives running.

Pitman had a few chances of winning in the final moments of the match, Weckerle said, but he was still impressed with his team’s first show of the season.

We had the ball twice in the last minutes of the game to try to win, but we couldn’t shut it down, he said. You can’t ask for much more from a fight than that in your first game back.

Romo finished the game with 101 rushing yards on nine carriers and one touchdown, averaging 11.2 yards per carry. This week, the Pride will take on Gregori High on Friday at 7pm from Joe Debely Stadium.

Hilmar High started his challenging five-game season on Friday with a win over Central California Conference team Atwater High, 35-19. The small school Yellowjackets usually play in the Trans-Valley League, but moved to the CCC with much larger schools during the pandemic-stricken season.

It really was a big win for our program, said Hilmar head coach Frank Marques.

Hilmars’ goal in the match against Atwater was to stay as clear as possible. Turnover was the difference in the game, Marques said, with the Yellowjackets only seeing one to four quarters.

Senior quarterback Seth Miguel pitched for three touchdowns at night and on the defensive side of the ball, Owen Vega and Lane Cardoso both returned interceptions for touchdowns.

It was really good to see the kids perform, Marques said, noting that kicker Andre Alves had a great game too, putting Hilmar in an excellent field position all night long.

At halftime, the Falcons took the wind off the Yellowjackets sails with a touchdown late in the second quarter, giving Hilmar a one-score lead. Marques told the team to settle in the third quarter and they did so by scoring 21 unanswered points in the first four minutes of the second half.

After the victory, Hilmar prepares for more difficult opponents on the road. The challenging season continues this Friday at 7:00 PM when the Yellowjackets take on Buhach Colony at home.

We’ve gotten over one obstacle and now we have two monsters to stare at for the next two weeks: Buhach and Merced, Marques said.

The season didn’t start exactly as the Denair High Coyotes had hoped, after defeating Orestimba High 49-6 on Friday-evening.

With most of the team being sophomores, head coach Anthony Armas knew his young squad could struggle in the season opener thanks to inexperience coupled with little preparation.

Denair High fell to Orestimba High 49-6 after their season opener on Friday (photo contributed).

We didn’t have any scrimmages and I think that was a big deal, Armas said. We just had a lot of, in fact, trial by fire where the kids really came in and were just learning a little bit and our first game was against a pretty damn good team.

Junior running back Harley Padilla scored the only touchdown of the game for the Coyotes in the third quarter. The team struggled to move the ball a lot against the Warriors, Armas said, until Orestimbas’ second tier was in play.

In hindsight, we shouldn’t have been surprised, but you know, you’re hoping for something better, Armas said. I think it is good to recover. We certainly have some things to fix, but they can be fixed.

The Coyotes will turn things around at 6pm this Friday in their home opener against Weston Ranch.