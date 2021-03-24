Sports
Nijziel anchors Iowa field hockey defenses
The Dutch defender has become a key figure in Iowa’s solid back line both on and off the field.
This season, the defense of hockey in Iowa has been tremendous under the leadership of seventh-year head coach Lisa Cellucci. Thanks in part to the efforts of junior defender Anthe Nijziel, Iowa has only lost four goals in the first seven games.
Since she arrived in Iowa City in 2018, Nijziel has been in the starting line-up of Celluccis.
The first game and start of Nijziel’s Hawkeye career came against then No. 14 Wake Forest, and she didn’t disappoint.
Nijziel and Hawkeye’s defense allowed just one goal in what amounted to a 2-1 victory in Iowa.
That match turned out to set the tone for the entire 2018 Hawkeyes season as Iowa would keep its opponents at 1.10 goals per game for the rest of the season.
The following season, Nijziel started again in all Iowas games, helping the Hawkeyes keep their opponents at 1.23 scores per game at 6.14 shots per game.
Despite the rapid start to her career in the Black and Gold, Nijziel has continued to progress on the field throughout her career.
Every part of her game – her tackling, her individual defense and her distribution – has just gotten better, Cellucci said. To top it all off with her fitness and physical presence, because she just got stronger and faster, that’s made all the difference.
RELATED: Murphy shines for hockey in Iowa near the state of Ohio
Nominated as one of this year’s team captains, Nijziel has become a leader both off the field and on the field.
She’s a great leader on and off the field, and she has a voice, said sophomore midfielder Soffie Stribos. Her passing ability is great, and so is her organization. She really is a great strength of this team and without her we wouldn’t be where we are today.
Nijziel was also an attacking threat, especially during penalty corners. The Eindhoven, Dutch, finished the 2019 season with 13 points to her name, including six goals and an assist that accounted for seventh place on the Hawkeyes roster.
Nijziel said she developed her competitive edge at a young age, playing hockey against her brother.
Nijziel comes from a hockey family. Both her parents played hockey, and her father coached her until she was 12 years old.
It was always very competitive because we played hockey on the street and it was always a lot of fun to play together, Nijziel said.
Nijziel has earned her a fair share of individual awards in Iowa. Last season, Nijziel was named to the All-Big Ten second team and the National Field Hockey Coaches Associations All-West Regional team.
Nijziel has also carried her award-winning momentum into the 2020-21 season, having already claimed the Big Ten Player of the Week award once.
For Nijziel, however, individual prizes will never be as satisfying as team wins.
I don’t really focus on that, I just want to focus on the team and get better with the team every day, Nijziel said. I try to focus more on the team than those awards because those awards are also more like team trophies.
