Traveling Athlete: Rules and More Rules: The Difficult Life of a Traveling Athlete in the Covid Era | More sports news

When Sathiyan Gnanasekaran arrived in Poland last year, he never thought he would ever miss travel documents. In fact, the table tennis pro felt he had a little too many papers with him. He didn’t want to take any chances, although that turned out not to be enough either.Polish immigration officials sought approval from the Polish Border Security Force Authority for his entry into the country. That had never happened before with Sathiyan. Blame Covid.It’s a joy to watch the sport get back on its feet, but what the athletes still have to endure to enable their return to action is a story waiting to be told.The life of a traveling athlete is usually a lonely one. Bio-bubbles, Quarantine, et al, have made it more lonely. The sword of ‘accept and bear or be replaced’ has made the sports world more difficult. There is no second choice. The extra pressure is unimaginable.Athletes around the world today may embody Albert Camus’ philosophy: “True generosity for the future lies in giving everything to the present.” The big man wrote.For example, Rani, captain of the Indian women’s field hockey team, has stopped counting the number of Covid tests she has passed in camps and has since resumed traveling.Sathiyan can put a number on it, “I think there will be about 30 in six months,” but he has moved on too. “I can’t blame anyone. The whole world turns like this,” the paddler told TimesofIndia.com.

But still, getting through the whole gamut of Covid restrictions is unprecedented and difficult.

“It’s not easy, no one has ever done all of that in normal life. Athletes in particular are not used to it. But it has to be done,” Rani told TimesofIndia.com.

Not long ago, in January this year, many photos of Kidambi Srikanth’s nosebleed as a result of repeated COVID tests.

The shuttler was tested four times in Bangkok prior to the Thailand Open, and what it experienced as an after-effect did not make for a pretty sight.

“We’re taking care of ourselves for the game, not to come and shed THIS blood. However, I did 4 tests after I arrived and I can’t say they were all pleasant. Unacceptable,” Srikanth had tweeted along with images of blood dripping from his nose.

We take care of ourselves not to make it to the game and shed blood for THIS. However, I gave 4 tests after getting https://t.co/aVeFkL6dIZ – Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 1610442640000

Sathiyan can imagine what Srikanth must have gone through.

“I’ve had so many tests, but still, every time I almost start crying. It takes about 5-10 minutes to get back to normal,” Sathiyan told TimesofIndia.com.

Moreover, this is the fear of ‘what if’. A positive test so close to the Olympics could be game, set and match with the corona virus.

“Any RT-PCR test is a bit of a risk, and a bit of a concern,” said Istvan Peni, a Hungarian gun shooter. “What if it’s positive and I can’t compete and end up in a hospital or quarantine?” Peni asked while speaking to TimesofIndia.com.

The Indian boxers were on the receiving end of that opportunity.

At the Boxam International tournament in Spain in March, three Indian men had to withdraw from the final. Ashish Kumar tested positive and had to withdraw. He shared the room with teammates Mohammed Hussamuddin and Sumit Sangwan. They were also in the finals, but had to withdraw because they had come into contact with Ashish.

It is a new sports world where your actions are responsible not only for your own health, but also for that of your fellow countrymen and opponents.

In terms of testing, Peni and athletes like him who got the vaccine are a bit relaxed compared to athletes, including Indians, who have yet to receive the shots.

But vaccination does not permit athletes to pierce a shared biobubble, as Peni recently did in Delhi for the ongoing ISSF World Championship.

He went sightseeing and it caused a storm.

Quarantine can certainly bring about depressive moments in solitude. That’s the other big test for traveling athletes in the Covid area: the mental health aspect.

“It’s the worst thing about traveling,” says Sathiyan. “It really hinders your progress. It puts you to the test mentally. Not only that, it has a direct impact on your play and preparation.

“Even though playing matches is fun, the sacrifice you make is that you have to undergo mandatory quarantines, especially in Asian countries, also here in India, even here. [in Doha]said Sathiyan, who returned from Qatar after completing his Olympic qualification.

Of the six months since Sathiyan resumed his travels, he has spent a month and a half in quarantine – twice for 14 days in Chennai and once for 14 days in Japan.

“It’s been very difficult. It’s a lot of stop-starts. That’s the sacrifice you make to hinder your training and playing competitions,” said the 28-year-old Chennai paddler.

Boxer Manish Kaushik brings up a point most wouldn’t really think about: travel time. With fewer international flights operating, it may take longer to reach your destination.

To cite an example as recent as this week, tennis ace Ashleigh Barty took more than two days (about 50 hours on flights and airports) to reach Florida for the Miami Open. It is no surprise that she felt “shocked”.

“It feels strange, even though check-in and security are faster with airports near empty,” Kaushik told TimesofIndia.com.

In-flight restrictions have now eased a bit from when travel resumed in September-October last year. But when Sathiyan got off last year to catch his flight to Poland for a period with his Polish Superliga club Sokolow SA Jarsoslaw, the Indian got a big shock.

“During a long flight, we had to wear a PPE kit and a face mask at all times. The food was also not served normally, as if there was no service,” recalls Sathiyan while speaking to TimesofIndia.com.

“They gave some packaged food in the beginning and then served another meal. Then you can’t order anything. The flight attendant didn’t come with the push of a button. There wasn’t. Water, you have to go get it yourself.” Sathiyan continues.

Rani’s experience on her team’s tour of Argentina sounds similar, if not a test.

“So many formalities in traveling, fill out this form, that form. When entering, you have to do this, and then that. Sometimes I would think that traveling has become so difficult,” the hockey star told TimesofIndia.com.

Long travel effect #travelistiring #coldweather #paris #lifeisbeautiful #godisgood # RR28 https://t.co/jNihgjGr0z – Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) 1609701257000

German hockey veteran Martin Haner is a doctor by profession. In September, when Germany returned to the hockey field for the Pro League, Haner came out of the toughest phase of his job as the virus reached its peak in Europe. The grooves in his face, caused by wearing a face mask in the emergency room for hours, were still visible.

Haner’s answer to the bullet points tells a lot more about an athlete’s difficult life in the pandemic era. This was when the German team got together in September 2020.

RT-PCR test before arrival.

If you arrive before contacting other players, there is a quick corona test.

Always eat with the same people, with a maximum of four.

Mask permanently mandatory outside hockey field, medical mask or FFP2.

Corona rapid test again after five days.

Before the Pro League plays, one more PCR test [maximum 48 hours before], then corona rapid test on match day.

Meetings of up to 30 minutes, with masks and then ventilation breaks. Haner said while responding to the question from TimesofIndia.com.

The worst thought that makes a home for itself in the mind despite all this is that it may still not be enough and you might get infected anyway. In addition, the requirements and protocols keep changing and the list keeps growing.

Enjoy the sun, with a sea view! #QuarantineSchedule #Doha #Qatar https://t.co/WJizvLk1Fm – Sharath Kamal OLY (@ sharathkamal1) 1614315046000

An athlete might adjust to one life for a month, and then all of a sudden it takes a few adjustments. Staying on top of your fitness and game while all of this is happening requires a skill that athletes have never had to develop before.

Now there is a sudden need for that.

“The most annoying and disturbing thing is that rules change every minute. Today there is one rule, then there is quarantine, then there is no quarantine. Today travel is open, then there is a lockdown, they would say you have a test need a lot of uncertainty, ”says Sathiyan.

Boxer Kaushi made another very important point.

“Both in [National Institute of Sports] Patiala and [Army Sports Institute] Pune, we can’t go outside. In Pune, as it is a large army center, they have a military canteen on the premises. So we get things there for everyday use. But here (in Patiala) we can’t go out, ” Kaushik, who is a Subedar in the Indian Army, told TimesofIndia.com.

“For example, if the team or a player has gone to a game, we ask them to bring stuff or let us send things courier. But even those courier packages get us 24 hours after they are delivered; they have to sanitize it. So some You can’t even get food by courier, because we’ll get it the next day. Ab to aadat pad gayi hai [it has become a habit now]

Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete @iboxermanish for winning the gold medal in men’s 63kg on the #BoxamElite tou https://t.co/O5zciSgunE – SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) 1615051503000

Recently, captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, hit the nail on the head.

Amid cut-throat competition in sports worldwide, the Covid era has added a very different meaning to the adage ‘survival of the fittest’.

You must not only be physically but also mentally fit, to be able to cope with an uncertain environment, changed playing conditions and still be able to perform.

“Otherwise, it will be a matter for those who can get through these kinds of hard times,” says Kohli. “If not, you know, go away and someone else replaces that player.”

Rani adds to Kohli’s thoughts.

“It’s tough, but then we think ‘luckily we can play’. We train to play matches. Until we have that, it’s difficult. You can’t judge your level by training alone,” said Rani.

What both Kohli and Rani may want to emphasize is that overthinking doesn’t help, the will to adjust.

Camus had said that nicely, “No matter how hard the world pushes against me, there’s something stronger in me, something better, pushing right back.”

Athletes keep fighting hoping and praying that the ‘old normal’ isn’t far away.