WGC-Dell Match Play 2021: tee times, live stream, TV channel, how to watch PGA Tour
The PGA Tour heads to Austin, Texas for the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play. Round 1 begins Wednesday, March 24 (3/24/2021) at Austin Country Club.
The 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play TV broadcast will take place on The Golf Channel from March 24-28. Additional reporting is available on NBC March 27 and 28. Live streams are available at fuboTV Sling Hulu + Live TV and other streaming services. Full schedule for TV and streaming below.
The 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play is the final warm-up for all top golfers before the 2021 Masters kicks off in April. However, this tournament represents a non-traditional take on a traditional golf tournament.
The WGC-Dell Match Play is often referred to as the other March Madness after the NCAA tournament. This year, there should be some chaos all week, but also great play. Although the format is odd, many of the best golfers from around the world will be in attendance.
Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas have been labeled co-favorites with odds of 12-1, according to CBS SportsBoth enter the tournament with a lot of experience. DeChambeau comes in as the # 9 ranked player in the world and Thomas is the # 3 ranked player.
These are the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play Rules via CBS Sports
The rules for this event were changed a few years ago so that every player is guaranteed to have three rounds. Group play takes place Wednesday through Friday, where each golfer in the pods with four golfer faces one of the other three golfers in their pod in an 18-hole match play round (one round per day, and you play against everyone your pod by Friday). The best player in each pod (16 in total) will advance to the knockout round on Saturday. Two match play rounds will be played on Saturday and two on Sunday before a champion is crowned at the end of the week.
What is the WGC-Dell Match Play TV schedule for 2021?
All times ET. The availability of streaming services may vary by market for local TV channels.
Wednesday, March 24
- 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Golf Channel (fuboTV Sling AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
Thursday, March 25
- 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Golf Channel (fuboTV Sling AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
Friday, March 26
- 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Golf Channel (fuboTV Sling AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
Saturday, March 27
- 10am – 2pm on Golf Channel (fuboTV Sling AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
- 2pm – 6pm on NBC (fuboTV AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
Sunday, March 28
- 10am – 2pm on Golf Channel (fuboTV Sling AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
- 3pm – 7pm on NBC (fuboTV AT&T TV Hulu + Live TV
Channel finder: Verizon Fios AT&T U-verse Comcast Xfinity Spectrum / Charter Optimum / Altice DIRECTV and Dish
Where can I stream the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play online for FREE?
TV broadcasts from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am can be streamed live fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (Free 3-day trial) and Hulu + Live TV (7 days free trial). These services are available at Amazon Fire Apple and Android devices, Apple TV Chromecast Year and more devices.
2021 WGC-Dell Match Play tee times
Below are the start times for the WGC-Dell Technologies:
7:45 am Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter
7:56 am Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin
8:07 am Xander Schauffele, Andy Sullivan
8:18 am Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day
8:29 AM Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen
8:40 AM Harris English, Brendon Todd
8:51 am Jon Rahm, Sebastin Muoz
9:02 am Ryan Palmer, Shane Lowry
9:13 AM Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman
9:24 am Hideki Matsuyama, Carlos Ortiz
9:35 am Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson
9:46 AM Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:57 am Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth
10:08 am Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners
10:19 am Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar
10:30 am Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Kisner
10:41 am Tony Finau, Dylan Frittelli
10:52 am Jason Kokrak, Will Zalatoris
11:03 am Bryson DeChambeau, Antoine Rozner
11:14 am Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim
11:25 am Viktor Hovland, Kevin Streelman
11:36 am Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
11:47 am Collin Morikawa, JT Poston
11:58 am Billy Horschel, Max Homa
12:09 p.m. Webb Simpson, Talor Gooch
12:20 pm Paul Casey, Mackenzie Hughes
12:31 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Wallace
12:42 pm Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia
12:53 pm Sungjae Im, Russell Henley
1:04 PM Victor Perez, Marc Leishman
1:15 PM Dustin Johnson, Adam Long
1:26 pm Kevin Na, Robert MacIntyre
Who has the best odds of winning the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play?
Here are the odds of winning, according to William Hill Via CBS Sports
- Bryson DeChambeau 12-1
- Justin Thomas 12-1
- Dustin Johnson 14-1
- Jon Rahm 14-1
- Rory McIlroy 20-1
- Collin Morikawa 22-1
- Sungjae Im 25-1
- Jordan Spieth 25-1
- Paul Casey 25-1
- Patrick Reed 25-1
- Viktor Hovland 28-1
- Patrick Cantlay 28-1
- Tony Finau 28-1
- Xander Schauffele 28-1
- Webb Simpson 28-1
- Daniel Berger 28-1
- Tyrrell Hatton 33-1
- Jason Day 35-1
- Cameron Smith 35-1
- Louis Oosthuizen 40-1
- Sergio Garcia 40-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
- Joaquin Niemann 40-1
- Scottie Scheffler 40-1
- Will Zalatoris 40-1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1
- Jason Kokrak 50-1
- Lee Westwood 50-1
- Corey Conners 50-1
- Kevin Kisner 50-1
- Abraham Ancer 50-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 50-1
- Si-Woo Kim 66-1
- Russell Henley 70-1
- Max Homa 70-1
- Billy Horschel 80-1
- Matt Wallace 80-1
- Shane Lowry 80-1
- Ryan Palmer 80-1
- Harris English 80-1
- Bubba Watson 80-1
- Lanto Griffin 80-1
- Brian Harman 80-1
- Brendon Todd 100-1
- Marc Leishman 100-1
- Carlos Ortiz 100-1
- Matthew Wolff 100-1
- Kevin at 100-1
- Ian Poulter 100-1
- Victor Perez 100-1
- Talor Gooch 125-1
- Matt Kuchar 125-1
- Kevin Streelman 150-1
- Sebastian Munoz 150-1
- Robert MacIntyre 150-1
- JT Poston 150-1
- Antoine Rozner 150-1
- Dylan Frittelli 150-1
- Erik Van Rooyen 150-1
- Bernd Wiesberger 150-1
- Mackenzie Hughes 200-1
- Andy Sullivan 200-1
- Adam Long 250-1
