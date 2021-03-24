Texas football builds a base on DL with three-star Kristopher Ross





The first commit in what seems like a while (but in reality isn’t) for the Texas football recruiting class in 2022 arrived on the afternoon / early evening of March 23. On a scheduled decision date for the famous Texas target and three-star North Shore 6-foot-3 and 280-pound defensive gear Kristopher Ross The Houston, TX product, Ross announced his commitment to newly hired head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns 2022 class on his Twitter timeline on March 23. But he had an expected decision date this afternoon and had been heading towards the Longhorns for a few weeks now. This is the first defensive tackle the Longhorns have landed in their 2022 class to date. In fact, Ross is the first defensive lineman / edge rusher to commit in this class by 2022. What brings 3-star DT Kristopher Ross to Texas football? Ross fits the profile of an undervalued prospect that the Longhorns can develop to a proficient level to anchor the line of defense. Underrated three- and four-star recruits have often taken the opportunity for the Longhorns in recent years. Going all the way back to Texas Exes recruitments, like defensive end Charles Omenihu (three star prospect prospect), this team has actually found value in the trenches on the recruiting path. Ross is a basic defensive tackle with a high motor and a good level of versatility between his ability to anchor the line in the run and cross the defense. Ross may not have the ceiling straight out of the gates to become an instant defensive strike that gets three or five sacks a season, but he could potentially have that later down the road. This is still good for the Longhorns to get on their feet for building their 2022-class foundation along the line of defense. Ross chose to commit to Texas after offers from more than a dozen other schools. Some of the other notable schools on his quote sheet include the Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, SMU Mustangs, and USC Trojans. Additionally, Ross is ranked No. 430 2022 high school prospect, No. 35 defensive tackle, and No. 58 prospect outside of Texas (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the No. 28 defensive tackle and No. 46 Texas prospect. Texas is now up to seven commits in their class by 2022. Ross is second to play in the front seven, along with underrated three-star Arlington-Martin within linebacker Trevell Johnson. This could be a commitment that continues momentum for the 2022 class on the defensive side of the ball for Sark and new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 recruitment class in Texas is now number 8 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. Ross is the latest commitment in a 2022 recruitment course where the top-rated prospect is elite five-star Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy.

