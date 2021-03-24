British hockey golden boy Jackson to “step away” from the Tokyo 2020 program





Considered the outstanding British player of his generation, Ashley Jackson has chosen to “distance himself” from the country’s senior program ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for a combination of personal reasons and injuries. “It didn’t quite work out for this summer,” said the 33-year-old from Tunbridge Wells, who played for Great Britain at the 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics. “But I hope I haven’t put on the shirt for the last time.” Jackson has scored a record 137 goals for the England and Great Britain hockey teams and has the second highest goal for Great Britain in the Olympics – equaling Alex Danson’s total of 11 and only improved by the 16 scored by Sean Kerly, who helped inspire the winning team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. In 250 international games for England and Great Britain, Jackson has won seven medals, including gold with England at the EuroHockey Championships in 2009 – the year he became the first Briton to be named the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Young Player of the Year. “After taking some time to talk and reflect with his loved ones, after a number of recent injuries he has made the choice to continue with the program and focus on his well-being and exciting interests away from international hockey “said an English hockey player. said release. After the disappointment of Rio 2016, where Britain – after missing the podium by one place in London – finished ninth, Jackson took three years off the program, playing ice hockey for Basingstoke Bison and helping to make hockey history when Britain played in Harlequins’ Twickenham Buk for 11,500 people. Ashley Jackson, who has scored a record 137 goals for hockey in England and Great Britain, has “distanced” from the Tokyo 2020 GB England Hockey program Ed Barney, UK Hockey Director, said: “I’m sorry to see Ash leaving the program. Ash has contributed immensely since his debut in 2007 – he has been a hugely respected member of the squad and a real asset to the England and Great Britain men’s program both on and off the field throughout the Tokyo cycle. “With so much experience behind him, Ash has brought a tremendous amount of perspective, wisdom and foundation to the squad. “We know this was not an easy decision, but one that Ash has thoroughly considered and worked through.” Danny Kerry, head coach of the men’s team, added: “After the challenging months within the program, I understand and respect Ashs’s decision to leave. Ash has displayed a profound character and is determined to stick to a series of rehabilitation and physical conditioning phases. “I wish Ash the best of luck in taking some time to recharge his batteries and look forward to staying in touch with ‘talk shop’.” Jackson added, “I want to thank Danny Kerry, Ed Barney, Adam Dixon and the boys for the memories since returning to the program and wish them all the best for the summer from the bottom of my heart.” Great Britain is one of 12 teams to compete in the men’s hockey tournament in Tokyo 2020 and has been drawn in Group B alongside Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and South Africa.







