Deadline for submission of Washington Football Team name





LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. The Washington soccer team is getting closer to removing the placeholder name. The team announced a deadline for name submission on the WashingtonJourney.com website of April 5 as it continues with its rebranding. The team has been known as the Washington Football Team since it retired with the team’s original name and logo in July 2020, months before the start of the 2020 football season. “Anyway, it takes well over 18 months to re-brand something, so here you are with just a few weeks and wondering what you’re going to call the team, so why not keep it simple?” the new senior vice president of media and content, Julie Donaldson told WUSA9 at the time. “This way you don’t have to erase history, people don’t have to say goodbye to the memories and they feel like they’ve just been completely abandoned. People can take the time to say we want the fans We want to make sure we intersect every T and every I to make sure that when we finally get there, it’s not something that will offend or exclude anyone. ” The Washington Football Team has issued a ‘final call’ for fan submissions. https://t.co/OhYAJqrLkO #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/9LYIf3vD8Z – wusa9 (@ wusa9) March 24, 2021 In August the team posted an open call to submit a name idea, logo or artwork you have created, or a video testimonial. Since then, the Washington Football Team said in a press release that it has received 15,000 entries, “across all states and territories of the US, and 60 countries on six continents.” The team has also made other changes. It contracted Jason Wright as the first Black NFL team president and Martin Mayhew as the General Manager. The team also brought out quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith and signed journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. “We wanted to make the rebranding of this legendary franchise a truly collaborative and inclusive process and for the thousands of individuals who have contributed to date, we hear and thank you,” said Jason Wright, president of the Washington Football Team. , in a release. “As we complete the process of formal fan submissions, we will continue to engage with the community through various platforms. This is about much more than a name; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to get a meaningful and lasting part of our history. “ After submissions are closed, fans can continue to follow the team’s rebrand through the team’s social media channels. There’s no word yet on when an official team name and logo will be announced. Download the brand new WUSA9 app here. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news. RELATED: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs Deal With Washington Football Team RELATED: DC’s NFL team will be called ‘Washington Football Team’ in the 2020 season RELATED: Washington Football Team Chooses Co-Ed Dance Team Instead of Cheerleaders







