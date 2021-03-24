Body camera shows Ohio state soccer player sleeping in car in McDonald’s drive-thru





COLUMBUS (WCMH) Body camera video Released by Columbus Police Department shows the OVI arrest of Ohio state football security Marcus Hooker. The arrest took place on March 13 outside McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue in Columbus, near Grandview. Indiana Governor announces plans to soon end the statewide mask mandate

As officers approached Hooker’s car, it was stopped in the McDonald’s drive-thru, with Hooker unconscious at the wheel. Officers noted that the car was still in motion, Hooker’s foot on the brakes. Cops repeatedly tap the windows and windshield to wake him up. They fail to wake him up and start shaking the car. When the shaking of the car failed, they turned to the siren in a police cruiser. “Hit him with the shout,” said an officer before the siren went off. The noise seemed to temporarily wake Hooker. After he fell back to sleep, they resorted to breaking the rear passenger side window. “I’ve never seen anyone like this,” said an officer. Latest Shots in Colorado: Learn About Tragedy Victims

Hooker was taken from the car and handcuffed. Officers verified his name and personal information before removing the cuffs to conduct field sobriety tests. He was arrested after those field tests. He declined to take a breath test. According to court records, an arraignment scheduled for March 19 was postponed to April 12. STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 31: Marcus Hooker # 23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes returns an interception against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch / Getty Images) Hooker played in seven of OSU’s eight games this season, making 15 tackles and intercepting a pass to seal Buckeyes’ victory at Penn State last season. Hooker, from New Castle, Pennsylvania, is the younger brother of former OSU All-American Malik Hooker. In 2018, Marcus Hooker was cited by the Pennsylvania police for DUI and was banned by OSU. He was given a red shirt that season.



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos