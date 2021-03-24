A big tennis tournament is about to happen in Miami. Really.

There is a major tennis tournament this week that starts its main tournament in Miami. It is one of the most important annual events in the sport, drawing hundreds of players from around the world, including multiple Grand Slam winners, competing for one of the biggest prize pools of the year.

So why doesn’t it feel like that?

Perhaps it’s because some of the biggest names in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s big troika in the men’s game, plus Serena Williams skipping the event. Or because attendance will be limited to a maximum of 1,000 spectators per day, compared to nearly 400,000 for two weeks in 2019, despite Florida state regulations that would allow much more.

Perhaps it’s because the Miami Open takes place without the opening act of the hardy court swing in March, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which state officials didn’t want to be a part of in the winter when infection rates soared. Southern California.

Or maybe because the Miami Open is a microcosm of tennis in 2021, an unpredictable puzzle of player planning, travel advice and health precautions in a season that has forced players to prioritize in ways they’ve never had before. Many, especially the biggest stars, now see tournaments as not only a means of competing or a salary opportunity, but also whether an event fits into their wider lives.