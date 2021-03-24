Sports
A big tennis tournament is about to happen in Miami. Really.
There is a major tennis tournament this week that starts its main tournament in Miami. It is one of the most important annual events in the sport, drawing hundreds of players from around the world, including multiple Grand Slam winners, competing for one of the biggest prize pools of the year.
So why doesn’t it feel like that?
Perhaps it’s because some of the biggest names in the sport, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s big troika in the men’s game, plus Serena Williams skipping the event. Or because attendance will be limited to a maximum of 1,000 spectators per day, compared to nearly 400,000 for two weeks in 2019, despite Florida state regulations that would allow much more.
Perhaps it’s because the Miami Open takes place without the opening act of the hardy court swing in March, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, which state officials didn’t want to be a part of in the winter when infection rates soared. Southern California.
Or maybe because the Miami Open is a microcosm of tennis in 2021, an unpredictable puzzle of player planning, travel advice and health precautions in a season that has forced players to prioritize in ways they’ve never had before. Many, especially the biggest stars, now see tournaments as not only a means of competing or a salary opportunity, but also whether an event fits into their wider lives.
There are so many different reasons, said James Blake, the former player who is the tournament director in Miami, when asked what influenced players’ decisions to play or skip the event. As a former tour player, I can tell you that you are programmed to want to compete against the best players in the world. That is always your main motivation.
Unless it isn’t. Williams withdrew on Sunday, announcing that she had not fully recovered from recent dental surgery. Djokovic, the best men’s player and recovering from a torn abdominal muscle, withdrew on Friday afternoon. Djokovic’s management firm, the sports and entertainment conglomerate, WME-IMG, owns the Miami Open, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the trip. He announced on Twitter that he had decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all the limitations I have to balance my time on tour and at home.
World No. 2 and finalist of the 2021 Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev will play, as will rising stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. But the draw of the women, including Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep, can be a big part of the heat.
Nadal announced earlier this month that he was skipping Miami to continue to heal his aching back and prepare for the clay court season in the spring, in which he usually excels.
Roger Federer, the Miami defending champion who returned to professional tennis earlier this month after two knee surgeries and a 14-month hiatus, said his goal is to be 100 percent healthy for Wimbledon by the end of June. A two-week jaunt to the United States for a single hard court event made no sense. He has also not committed himself to playing a lot on clay this season.
Austrias Dominic Thiem, the champion of the United States Open 2020, collapses and hits a pass. Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland, a three-time Grand Slam winner, said he was too tired. Nick Kyrgios lives in Australia, which has strict quarantine regulations for travelers, and has yet to figure out how much tennis he wants to play this year.
It’s the new normal of tennis. To play or not to play is a complicated question, and one unexpected result is that Miami foreshadows what tennis will ultimately look like. Not a big three. Not Serena Williams.
It’s always nice to have two of the biggest names in the sport on the air, but there is so much talent and that gives the opportunity to tell different stories, said Ken Solomon, CEO of The Tennis Channel, which airs. 125 hours of live coverage of the event in the United States. We get 128 phenomenal athletes competing in this thing, you don’t start thinking about who isn’t there.
For months, many sports have more or less continued in the United States, even though most people faced significant restrictions on travel and contact with people outside their households. The NFL held a Super Bowl with 22,000 fans, the NCAA started two Division I basketball tournaments with 132 teams from around the country descending to the Indianapolis and San Antonio regions, and hockey players scraping cheek to jaw on the ice every night.
With Florida essentially ridding itself of most of the pandemic-related restrictions, the tables have turned. Players have arrived in Florida in recent days, along with spring break revelers who fill Floridas beaches, bars and nightclubs. The players, who are used to indulging in the Miamis culture, restaurants and nightlife when not playing tennis, live under strict guidelines created by the men’s and women’s tennis tours to keep them as safe as possible.
During the tournament, they must live in one of two hotels for players and officials. Had she played, Williams wouldn’t have been able to commute from her home, about 75 minutes away. Player movement is limited to the tournament and the hotel. No ventures to Joes Stone Crab, South Beach or Coconut Grove until lost.
It makes it harder when you’re part of the bubble, said Lauren Davis, the veteran American player. The experience is more exhaustive. There is no outlet for the stress.
The organizers of the Miami Open did not build the temporary 14,000-seat field at the Miami Dolphins stadium this year. The main competitions take place on three smaller courts.
The prize pool has been reduced from $ 16.7 million in 2019 to $ 6.7 million, although it is one of the largest prize pools outside of the Grand Slams and tour finals. Almost everyone on the tournament site will be required to wear a mask at all times, except players who are on the field.
Tennis will probably look like this for a while. The All England Club, the host of Wimbledon, announced last week that players will have to stay in certain hotels for the tournament, which will start at the end of June, despite Britain’s success with its vaccine program. Crowds are getting smaller and spectators cannot queue during the day to look for a ticket.
Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, ranked No. 5 on the men’s tour, said during last week’s tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, that the tour has missed Indian Wells very much this year as it gathers so many top players for rabid and casual tennis fans in the United States during the first half of the year. The ability to play in front of a crowd of any size Acapulco, which allowed about 3,000 spectators for each session, greatly enhanced the experience.
I really feel connected, he said of the experience of playing in front of fans. I feel like I can enjoy the game.
But the challenges of the pandemic have forced Tsitsipas and other players to focus almost entirely on bigger tournaments for now, and the biggest stars to focus almost exclusively on the Grand Slams. Events like Miami may offer a lot of money and points, but everything is slightly different this year.
