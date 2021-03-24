Saginaw Heritage, seniors aiming for the fourth consecutive Final Four hockey berth

SAGINAW, MI There are times, even more than a year later, when John-Michael Watson has a hard time falling asleep thinking about what could have been.

He recalls getting ready to play in yet another Final Four game, practicing for the Division 1 high school semifinals for the third consecutive season. But the day before Heritage Howell was due to play at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled the rest of the 2020 winter sports season due to the COVID pandemic.

Just absolutely discouraging, absolutely frustrating, Watson said. I was so upset that I couldn’t sleep at night because I thought about it. Even now, there are times when I have a hard time falling asleep when I think about it too much.

Finally, you just have to change how you feel about it. You start to use that frustration to focus on this season, what you can control. Still, it’s hard to think about.

The Hawks are on the precipice of another Final Four, reaching a Division 1 quarter-final on Wednesday at 7:30 PM at the Michigan States Munn Arena against 14-2 Holt.

Watson is in his fourth season on the Heritage hockey varsity team, where he plays on the defensive with his brother Joe Watson for the first two seasons. The two formed a dominant defensive combination for a Heritage hockey team that reached the Division 1 final in 2018, falling 5-2 from Brighton and 3-1 in 2019 to Detroit Catholic Central.

The two are sons of former Saginaw Spirit head coach Todd Watson.

I actually never played with my brother until high school, and I wasn’t sure it was going to be okay, Watson said. It turned out to be great. He was my defensive partner. It was one of the best things I’ve ever had with hockey.

Reaching the national final can add to the fun. But Joe Watson graduated after the 2019 state final, leaving John-Michael Watson to fend for himself.

As a junior he did his job and so did the Hawks, with a record of 25-3 before the season was canceled, ending hockey careers for the seniors, including Mr. Hockey winner Brady Rappuhn.

Heritage recovered in a shortened 2021 season, although the Hawks are only 10-6 after a tie for second in the Saginaw Valley League. Watson, Ethan Houck and Brandon Marshall were named on the all-SVL team, with Jacob Dietsch and Mark Merrill receiving honorable mention.

There is so much talent on this team, but they were so young, Watson said. I look at some of the younger players, and I can almost think of them as reflective of the players we had that graduated. They are so talented, but were so young.

That’s where Watson and the other seniors come in.

We’ve had a few kids who’ve been here for a while, said players like John-Michael, said Heritage coach JJ Bamberger. They know how to win. Knowing how to win is a matter of trust. They expect to get to the Final Four, and when they expect to get there, the other players expect to get there.

Heritage ranks fifth in the state in Division 1 and is led by Houck and Mason Cole with 19 points each. A win would place the Hawks in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season. If Heritage wins, it will play against the winner of the quarter-final between Rockford and Grandville at 4.30pm on Friday at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. The final is Saturday 7 p.m. in the USA Hockey Arena.

The goal is always to get to the Final Four, but you don’t really think about it, really, Bamberger said. You can’t take it for granted just because you were there. As a coach you do not know whether you will get that chance again. I really didn’t know if we would get this chance again.

We got that chance. Do we have the talent to get there? Absolutely. Are we going to get there? Every year is different. Every team is different. Every situation is different. But we have the talent to get there.