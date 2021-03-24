How To Get Easter Accommodation For Less Than R500 A Night





As tempting as a trip to Zanzibar or Bali may seem, regional and international travel is sure to blow your budget. Local hotels now offer staycation packages and great rates that make it hard to resist. These packages are often less than R500pp. While searching for a two night trip to Durban on Booking. Com for April 2, I found a few suggestions under R 500. Suggestions include JoThams Guest House for R450 for a studio apartment and Pine Cottages in Glen Ashley for R450 for a deluxe double or twin room. Both offer wi-fi, air conditioning and beautiful views. You can also contact accommodation providers for their rates. Ask about any special rates, as some establishments don't always share special offers via social media or their website. Camping Camping is one of the most affordable accommodation options for travelers on a budget. And while most people associate camping with roughening ', this is far from the truth. Most campsites are equipped with modern conveniences such as shower and toilet facilities and electricity to make your trip comfortable. Some campsites offer access to their facilities, such as a swimming pool, table tennis court and children's center. Camping pitches vary in price, depending on facilities and setup. Rather bring your camping equipment and pitch your own tent to reduce the cost of the accommodation. Specials galore As the South African travel industry tries to fill the occupancy of their establishments after the impact of Covid-19, some are offering incredible special offers for travelers. Some of these specials include free breakfast, vouchers to spend at your own companies or a percentage discount on rates. Some companies offer special online rates. Be on the lookout for specials as it will help you find value for money at affordable prices. Who knows, you may find yourself coming across accommodation for less than R500. Self catering and Airbnbs With social aloofness and privacy, some of the factors most travelers look for when booking holidays during the pandemic, it's no wonder self-catering and Airbnbs are experiencing a spike in bookings. Since the start of the pandemic, new hosts in South Africa have already made more than $ 3 million (about R44.4 million) with just one listing, Airbnb recently claimed. The platform has filters to help guests easily find a homely stay. Self-catering is often cheaper than a hotel, depending on the amenities offered.







