March Madness bold predictions augment the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16

Anyone who boldly called No. 15 seed Roberts Oral About Ohio State (and Florida!) or Loyola Chicago on No. 1 seed Illinois is a legit fortune teller.

This March Madness has been historically unpredictable, with four double-digit seeds leading it to the Men’s NCAA Tournament second weekend. It is the first time that four teams with number 11 or lower participate the Sweet 16

It is also astonishing that the mighty Big Ten is the top conference in the NET rankings sent nine teams to the Big Dance and only one (No. 1 seed Michigan) still stands. Especially unlike the Pac-12, which has four teams that will finish on Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis.

But now that the smoke has cleared, we have a feel for each one of them 16 teams leftA few bold predictions for the rest of the tournament:

1. Double digit seeds make it to the Elite EightBoth UCLA and Syracuse were NCAA bubble teams barely getting into the field of 68. Now they are among the 16 remaining teams. Both teams have played their best basketball brand and are able to provoke more setbacks, this time against No. 2 seeds. Coach Mick Cronin now rolls the Bruins (20-9), crushing Abilene Christian with 20 and cruising past Brigham Young with 11. But this will be a bigger task against an SEC Champion Alabama team. If UCLA’s guards, namely Johnny Juzang, can beat ‘Bama’s, this game can be won. Much of Syracuse’s deep victory over San Diego State and West Virginia is based on the hot shooting of Coach Jim Boeheim’s son, Buddy. The marksman made 13 triples and poured 55 points in two tournament games. When he comes from outside the arc, No. 2 seed Houston is in trouble against the Orange (18-9).

2. Michigan is the second number 1 to hitThe Wolverines (22-4) are the last remaining men’s team of the Big Ten (of the nine who have earned bids), and while they were able to fend off LSU in the second round, it could be more challenging to get past an athletic and long-term team from the state of Florida. This is the kind of physical game where the loss of Isaiah Livers, Michigan’s backbone during the season, could be costly. FSU has a line-up that can put more pressure than usual on 7-1 Hunter Dickinson and 6-9 Franz Wagner, the team’s two stars.

3. Baylor will not make it to the Final FourThe Bears (24-2) are the favorites to win the entire game and beat the unbeaten Gonzaga in the national title game. The problem is, their way to get there is pretty tricky. No. 5 seed Villanova is not at full strength with Collin Gillespie out. But the Wildcats have been sharp in their first two games and can give Baylor a real test. The legitimate threat, however, is that Arkansas assumes that the Razorbacks will reach the Elite Eight above Cinderella Oral Roberts, which is the type of attacking team that can suppress the Bears. epic backcourt match-up between Razorbacks guards Moses Moody, JD Notae and Jalen Tate vs. Baylor guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, and Davion Mitchell.

4. Southern California slaps Oregon and Gonzaga to reach the Final Four. The way the Trojans (24-7) looked as they beat Kansas by 34 points in the second round looked like they could beat just about any team left in the tournament. But unbeaten Gonzaga the national title favorite? It is possible for several reasons. As dominant as the ‘Zags (28-0) have been, they have not been tested in the West Coast Conference game or the first two rounds of the NCAAs. How will Gonzaga’s Drew Timme compete against USC star Evan Mobley? The battle of the great men will be a must. Coach Andy Enfield has a defense that comes in fifth nationally in points allowed and will give the heavily favored Bulldogs everything they can handle. There is also the idea of ​​pressure and player psyche. The last unbeaten team to come this far, Kentucky in 2015, lost in the Final Four despite being one of coach John Calipari’s most dominant teams. What happens when Gonzaga first stands? for real test?

5. Loyola Chicago cuts the netThe Ramblers (26-4) are no longer a Cinderella. This is a team that fights for the national title with the best defense in the country limiting opponents to 55.8 points per game and leading KenPom’s efficiency ratings (86.1). The last team to hold these stats in an NCAA tournament Virginia won the league title in 2019. But coach Porter Moser’s offense is no slouch either. It is based on distance and patience from the late coach Rick Majerus’s playbook.

That slows down the pace and ensures that a well-disciplined attack on the half lane takes an up-tempo team completely out of rhythm. Cameron Krutwig (15.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.0 apg) is the key for Loyola Chicago to come out swinging like in a huge upset from No. 1 IllinoisWith a slowed pace, Loyola can beat anyone in the Midwest region or any remaining team region.

