Hybrid cricket pitches show that Goodwood is still at the forefront





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%;"/> Construction of the hybrid fields is underway – with Goodwood House in the background However, in the early 1700s, Goodwood and innovation are said to have focused on cricket. The Dukes of Richmond helped develop the game, creating rules in 1727 that are now the oldest surviving set. Meanwhile, the 4th Duke was an important step in the creation of Lords Cricket Ground and MCC, as a supporter of Thomas Lord. Move just 300 years so far and the innovation once again arrives at the Goodwood cricket pitch with the creation of three hybrid pitches. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9280%;"/> A close-up of one of the fields The fields, which consist of more than 95 percent natural grass, were created by SISGrass, said to be the only company in the world that can provide this. Hybrid pitches are well known in football and rugby stadiums, but have only recently been developed for cricket. The first hybrid cricket pitch was at the ECB Performance Center at Loughborough University in 2017, followed in 2018 at Lords and The Oval. Most, if not all, first-class counties now have hybrid fields for matches and nets, along with their satellite fields. These hybrid pitches have now been approved by the ECB for use in T20, The 100 and Royal London competitions. Goodwood CC says their site is the first club site in Sussex to have one. It is also one of the few UK club grounds to have this facility. Goodwood CC has added three hybrids, one on either side of the square and the third in the center. This will improve and expand the net and training facilities, enable better pitches for T20 matches and provide more flexibility for weekend and midweek matches. Hybrids create pitches with a longer lifespan, with better performance, giving the club more flexibility and more nets on grass instead of artificial grass pitches. The installation was completed in ideal conditions by the SISGrass team. They will go live sometime in May, although players are unlikely to notice any visible difference. This is new technology and Goodwood CC and their cricket alliance partner Chichester Priory Park CC are delighted to be at the forefront of the game’s development, allowing more and more adults and juniors to enjoy their cricket. Send your cricket news to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos