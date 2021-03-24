Jake Smith was injured with a broken foot on the first day of spring





An injury-ridden start to jump camp for the Texas football program and new head coach Steve Sarkisian could be worrying for the rest of the off-season. Texas would already miss more than five players in the spring ball due to pre-existing injuries, including senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, senior offensive guard / center Derek Kerstetter and junior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. On the first day of the spring drills on the Forty Acres on March 23, it was Sark and the Longhorns who suffered another costly injury. Junior wide receiver Jake Smith reportedly (confirmed by Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods on Twitter on the morning of March 23) suffered a broken foot early on the first day of spring camp. Smith already had to deal with injury problems last season, so he had to miss some time early in the last regular season. Smith missed the first two games of the regular season and took some time to shake off the rust last fall. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said WR Jake Smith broke his foot and will be off indefinitely – Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) March 23, 2021 This was to be a big spring camp for Smith, who could compete to become the primary target in the passing game in 2021. There is no clear-cut option for who will become the primary wide receiver in the post-Tom Herman era on the Forty Acres. With the foot injury in mind for the Longhorns, Smith will likely miss some good stretch time this off season. We’ll see if he’s ready to be a full-fledged competitor in this low season, both during summer training and fall camp. What Texas lacks for the rest of the jump ball with Smith out is a wideout that registered 48 catches for 568 receiving yards (11.8 yards per catch) and nine touchdown catches in his two years playing for the program. The former elite blue chip recruit and 6-foot and 200-pound third-year wide receiver should still be a big part of the offense in 2021. Texas finished last season with a record of 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) led by former head coach Herman. Smith and the Longhorns will chart a new course in 2021 under the leadership of former Alabama Crimson Tide attack coordinator and reigning Broyles Award winner Sark as head coach.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos