Depth in women’s game no surprise for top players





By Sudipto Ganguly (Reuters) – The WTA circuit has seen just one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who is quickly emerging as the next dominant force in women’s tennis, the results underscore the depth of talent in the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who took home the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner of the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old’s triumph in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated the men’s game, women’s tennis has been looking for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-time big winner became a mother in 2017. The world’s number two, Osaka, who has won four of the last six Grand Slams on hard courts, was not surprised that there were so many different winners in 2021. “I feel like the level of women’s tennis has really gone up,” she told reporters at the Miami Open on Tuesday. “Everyone is very strong. Everyone has the opportunity to win games. “People on the outside might say it’s really random and whatever. But I think everyone is so strong, so everyone has a chance to win.” Two-time grand winner Simona Halep said the COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult for elite athletes to perform at their best, contributing to a more level playing field, while World Champion Ash Barty said the depth of talent was proof of how hard players worked. “It makes for a really healthy competition, knowing that every game you need to be close to your best level to play,” added Barty. “That brings out the best in everyone. It stimulates everyone to keep driving to get better.” Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner, said there were no more easy matches, even in the early stages of tournaments. “It is very visible, because you have to be 100% ready from the first matches,” said the Belarus. Story continues “There are a lot of girls who can produce such a high level of tennis. I think it is sometimes a bit more difficult for some young players to have the consistency.” “But you know it can be dangerous on any day and the level will be high.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; edited by Peter Rutherford)

