The fate of Vt. Hockey title depends on negative PCR tests





BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – The Vermont state hockey championship game is at stake after the Essex boys’ team played another team that passed positive COVID testing later last week. Since Wednesday game against BFA-St. Albans are seven days away from their last, the team may still have a chance to play if they can produce negative PCR tests before the puck drops. The Vermont Principals Association this week approved the plan requiring the negative PCR testing. They wanted to keep the door open in the hope that Essex can put a team on ice for the state championship. The matches were planned in advance. We all agreed that we were not going to move game times, just like the NCAA and the other 49 states do for their tournaments. If your team can’t play when it’s their turn to play, it’s not your fault, you’d move on. It will be a no-contest, and we have been consistent about that from day one, according to VPA’s Jay Nichols. According to health department guidelines, the team spent the past week in quarantine and will be tested Wednesday. The game then depends on getting the PCR COVID test results back by the end of 4:00 PM for the 8:00 PM game. A spokesperson for the UVM Medical Center says the tests that players receive will go through the normal procedure that all other tests go through. In a statement, the hospital said, The University of Vermont Medical Center is handling all COVID-19 tests on a consistent process, prioritizing high-risk or symptomatic patients. While we cannot guarantee a specific turnaround time, we are working to process tests as safely and quickly as possible. The Essex community can still hope to play if enough tests come back and they are negative. It usually takes more than a few hours for PCR tests to come back, but it all depends on how much the UVM Medical Center processes on Wednesday. Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos