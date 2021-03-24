False statements about QPCC

Letters to the editor

Cricket match in progress at Queen’s Park Oval, home of Queen’s Park Cricket Club.

THE EDITOR: On behalf of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club, I would like to express the club’s concern over a number of false and inaccurate statements made in a letter to the editor published in the Trinidad Express on March 17th and on the Newsday on March 20th entitled ‘Transparency needed with Sport and Culture Fund ”, written by Rupert Jordan.

While we respect the right of everyone to question the actions of the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sports and Culture Fund, the false and false allegations in the letter are, in our opinion, for the sole purpose of enhancing the reputation of both the club and harm the board members. of the fund. We are extremely disappointed that the allegations were published in the letter and the club feels compelled to provide the facts to clear up any misconceptions the letter may have caused.

First, we would like to recognize and commend the fund for fulfilling its mandate with the continued commitment and support provided to sports clubs and sports organizations throughout the TT.

QPCC has requested much-needed funding from the fund for the restoration and renovation of its indoor training facility, which had not been renovated since it opened some 21 years ago. This facility is for the benefit of every young and emerging cricket player in TT and not for the exclusive use of the club members. It is here where the Bravos, Narines, Laras and the Pollards, to name a few current and past players, learned their skills when their families had no affiliation with the club.

However, to play for the QPCC’s cricket teams, you must become a member, unlike the Cricket Coaching School which is open to all, and one can join by creating the team (as all the names mentioned above did).

With a membership of 3,000 and not 100.00 as claimed in the letter, and corporate box holders paying nowhere near those alleged fees and annual dues, which were again a massive amount claimed by Jordan, the club was unable to provide the investment required for our young generation of cricket players just through its dues.

We thank the Sports and Culture Fund once again for providing a path for ourselves and other sports institutions in these most difficult times. However, we would like to express our concern as to why these numbers were so overly inflated in the letter, without any regard to the facts.

As for the historical murals / paintings on the perimeter wall of the club, there are many empty spaces at the moment that we hope will be addressed when the economy is in a better position. Not a single cent of the club’s income is for the direct financial benefit of the members and all funds received from the Sports and Culture Fund can be fully accounted for in relation to the restoration and renovation of the club’s Indoor Training Facility.

One can be sure that the fund would have taken into account the fact that QPCC produced 13 players to play in the CPL teams, four in the IPL teams, five in the West Indian ODI team, four in the T20 WI team, eight in the TT Super 50 team and three players in the West Indies Test team.

This is the first time QPCC has ever received funding from the fund and we can only hope that our ability to seek funding in the future has not been compromised and / or affected by the false and inaccurate statements in the letter. In addition, money from the fund is not tax money, but rather revenue from the gaming industry, and there is a reputable board that looks after the fund with integrity and without favor.

Finally, in addition to the successful cricket programs, QPCC has thriving hockey, soccer (men and women), squash and table tennis departments, all with successful academies where we train boys and girls in the different disciplines to improve themselves, not just in the sport. but also as a person.

We invite Jordan and all other members of the public to come and see all the hard work the club is doing and we are confident that he and others would apply to join.

COLIN MURRAY

honorary secretary



