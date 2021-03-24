Sports
False statements about QPCC
News Day
THE EDITOR: On behalf of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club, I would like to express the club’s concern over a number of false and inaccurate statements made in a letter to the editor published in the Trinidad Express on March 17th and on the Newsday on March 20th entitled ‘Transparency needed with Sport and Culture Fund ”, written by Rupert Jordan.
While we respect the right of everyone to question the actions of the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sports and Culture Fund, the false and false allegations in the letter are, in our opinion, for the sole purpose of enhancing the reputation of both the club and harm the board members. of the fund. We are extremely disappointed that the allegations were published in the letter and the club feels compelled to provide the facts to clear up any misconceptions the letter may have caused.
First, we would like to recognize and commend the fund for fulfilling its mandate with the continued commitment and support provided to sports clubs and sports organizations throughout the TT.
QPCC has requested much-needed funding from the fund for the restoration and renovation of its indoor training facility, which had not been renovated since it opened some 21 years ago. This facility is for the benefit of every young and emerging cricket player in TT and not for the exclusive use of the club members. It is here where the Bravos, Narines, Laras and the Pollards, to name a few current and past players, learned their skills when their families had no affiliation with the club.
However, to play for the QPCC’s cricket teams, you must become a member, unlike the Cricket Coaching School which is open to all, and one can join by creating the team (as all the names mentioned above did).
With a membership of 3,000 and not 100.00 as claimed in the letter, and corporate box holders paying nowhere near those alleged fees and annual dues, which were again a massive amount claimed by Jordan, the club was unable to provide the investment required for our young generation of cricket players just through its dues.
We thank the Sports and Culture Fund once again for providing a path for ourselves and other sports institutions in these most difficult times. However, we would like to express our concern as to why these numbers were so overly inflated in the letter, without any regard to the facts.
As for the historical murals / paintings on the perimeter wall of the club, there are many empty spaces at the moment that we hope will be addressed when the economy is in a better position. Not a single cent of the club’s income is for the direct financial benefit of the members and all funds received from the Sports and Culture Fund can be fully accounted for in relation to the restoration and renovation of the club’s Indoor Training Facility.
One can be sure that the fund would have taken into account the fact that QPCC produced 13 players to play in the CPL teams, four in the IPL teams, five in the West Indian ODI team, four in the T20 WI team, eight in the TT Super 50 team and three players in the West Indies Test team.
This is the first time QPCC has ever received funding from the fund and we can only hope that our ability to seek funding in the future has not been compromised and / or affected by the false and inaccurate statements in the letter. In addition, money from the fund is not tax money, but rather revenue from the gaming industry, and there is a reputable board that looks after the fund with integrity and without favor.
Finally, in addition to the successful cricket programs, QPCC has thriving hockey, soccer (men and women), squash and table tennis departments, all with successful academies where we train boys and girls in the different disciplines to improve themselves, not just in the sport. but also as a person.
We invite Jordan and all other members of the public to come and see all the hard work the club is doing and we are confident that he and others would apply to join.
COLIN MURRAY
honorary secretary
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]