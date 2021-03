LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: preview, how to watch and betting information

The LA Clippers will face the San Antonio Spurs for the first game of their back-to-back matchups on Wednesday night at 5:30 PM. LA will again be two starters behind, as Patrick Beverley (right knee pain) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) were not with the team for the two-game road trip. For the tracks, striking guard Lonnie Walker IV will be out with right wrist pain, and veteran forward Rudy Gay is questionable to play with left foot pain. The Spurs have again exceeded expectations this season, comfortably sitting as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a record of 22-18. They keep it no. 10 defenses and the No. 20 fouls, and they beat teams by avoiding fouls as often as possible. San Antonio flips the ball less than any other team in the NBA, giving up the ball for only 11.3% of their possessions (the Clippers are not far behind them, ranking fourth in that category with a turnover rate of 13.4%). LA will be dealing with DeMar DeRozan, who has had another solid season with the Spurs. He has an average of 20.6 points on 49.8% shooting, and also leads his team in assists with 7.4 per game. His three-point shot is still essentially nonexistent (he does 31% of his 1.8 tries per game), but he continues to find ways to be effective in the mid-range segment. Wednesday’s game marks the last game for LA before the trade deadline expires at noon on Thursday. The team could look slightly different for Thursday night’s second game with San Antonio. How to watch Matchup: LA Clippers (28-16) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-18) Date: Monday, March 24 Time: 5:30 p.m. PT Event location: AT&T Center Broadcast information: NBA League Pass Betting Info Spread: Clippers -5.5 Moneyline: Tracks +190, Clippers -230 Points total: O / U 220.5 Opportunities courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook related stories Luke Kennard reflects on Historic Night: ‘It’s one of the best experiences I’ve had’ Report: LA Clippers Potential Suitors for Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon Report: LA Clippers Investigates Multi-Team Transactions for Lonzo Ball







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos