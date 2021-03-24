We all know that cricket relies on numbers more than any other sport. That’s because of the involvement of so many players who work different jobs, unlike other team sports such as football. The result is a barrage of statistics.
And cricket fans really like that, don’t they? You could argue that to be a cricket fan you have to have some affection for numbers or it won’t work. Yes, statistics can be intimidating to some, but on certain occasions they flow. They find a pattern that is beautiful. In simple terms, these are coincidences, and here we take a look at a few.
A Twitter user namedSIDDHARTH, collected a series of such coincidences in one thread (which must have taken time, so big props for the man). Please.
1. Sachin Tendulkar (200 not out), Virender Sehwag (219) and Rohit Sharma (209) were the first Indians to score a double century in ODIs. The unique thing about each of these innings is that India won the game by 153 runs on each of these three occasions.
2. Tendulkar completed 1000 international runs against Australia in 1999 in the 19th over of the Test match in Melbourne. Kohli achieved the same feat in the 19th over of a test match against Australia in Melbourne. Both were 26 years old and were using MRF bats when they did.
3. At the end of 100 tests, Michal Clarke had 7966 test runs and 26 hundreds and Alastair Cook had 7955 runs and 25 runs. If we add them vertically, we get 200 tests, 15,921 runs and 51 test hundreds. These numbers just happen to be Sachin Tendulkar’s actual test numbers. pic.twitter.com/TOqU2Pnjry
4. Sachin Tendulkar did not score 200 on February 24, 2010, the first double hundred ever in Odi’s. Exactly 5 years later, on February 24, 2015, Chris Gayle scored the very first Double hundred in World Cup.
5. Dhoni’s first test and ODI hundred both came in his 5th game, both scored 148 and both were scored against Pakistan.
6. Former England captain, Tony Greig, took 4/53 in the second innings during his Test debut, against Australia in 1972 and his team won by 89 runs. 10 years later, his younger brother Ian Greig made his Test debut against Pakistan. He also got 4/53 in the first innings.
7. In the 1978 First Class season, former England cricketer David Steele scored 1,182 runs in 31 completed innings, finishing with an average of 38.12. His younger brother John also scored exactly 1182 points in 31 innings completed, finishing with an average of 38.12.
8. Australian Dennis Lillee took his 300th test wicket in his 56th match on November 27, 1981, and Ashwin broke the record on November 27, 2017, in his 54th test match.
9. In an ODI involving Kenya and Bangladesh in 2006, Hitesh Modi, the Kenyan batsman, was excluded from LBW by his father Subhash Modi.
10. Dilip Vengsarkar, Kris Srikkanth and Sandeep Patil were in the 1983 World Cup selection. They weren’t ready yet. Decades later, Vengsarkar won the 2007 T20 World Cup, Srikkanth the 2011 ODI World Cup and Patil the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy as the main selector!
11. Sourav Ganguly scored 183 against Kenya in the Cricket World Cup in 1999. Shortly afterwards he became the captain of India. Dhoni scored 183 against Pakistan in 2005, he also became the captain of India shortly after. Kohli also scored 183 against Pakistan in 2012 and later became the captain of India.
12. The battle styles of Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara are very similar, both are solid and mentally strong. Their numbers also show some degree of parallelism. Both achieved 3000 test runs in 67 test turns, 4000 runs in 87 test turns and 5000 test runs in 108 turns. pic.twitter.com/leS3Ha8UAI
13. Simon Katich and his teammate Michael Hussey had exactly 3981 runs in their first 52 tests.
14. There is a common link connecting Sachin Tendulkars top 3 ODI scores of 175, 186 * and 200. In all these matches, Indias Shavir Tarapore was the referee.
15. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli raised their 58th international century against England. And their scores were an exact 103.
16. Bangladesh fast bowler Abul Hasan got off to a fairytale start with the bat when he scored 113 on Test debut against the West Indies at Khulna in December 2012. When it came to bowling, the rookie finished with bleak numbers of 0 for 113, just as much admitting if he scored.
17. In November 2011, both captains had the same surname for the first time in more than 2000 test matches: Brendan Taylor for Zimbabwe and Ross Taylor for New Zealand.
18. When Sachin Tendulkar last came to bat, his column of runs reflected 15,847 runs. Coincidentally, India gained independence on 8/15/ (19) 47. pic.twitter.com/hxBleLGlli
19. The 19th century test of Sachin Tendulkar is against Sri Lanka and the 5th double hundred is also against Sri Lanka.
Virat Kohli’s 19th century test is against Sri Lanka and 5th double hundred is against Sri Lanka.
20. Three Indian cricketers hit a test match all 5 days and it is a coincidence that these test matches were in Kolkata every time.
