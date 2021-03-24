Godwin, Jernigan wants to lead inexperienced South tennis





By DONNELL COLEY

Sports editor FOUR OAKS – South Johnston tennis players Ethan Godwin and Nick Jernigan were only sophomores in 2019 when the Trojans finished 10-3 overall and runner-up to eventual state champion Clayton in the Greater Neuse River Conference standings. When it was cut short last season due to the new coronavirus pandemic, an opportunity to establish itself as the team’s go-to leaders became underdeveloped. But South coach Matthew Adams says both Godwin and Jernigan, entering their senior year, have a high chance of elevating an inexperienced group with hardly any other players bragging about quality on the pitch. “For one thing, it’s hard to lose eight seniors,” Adams said of the exit from a shortened 2020 season. “It does help that both Nick and Ethan have playing experience … They have worked very hard, individually, in taking lessons. And you see them here when the weather is nice, they are always serving or trying better here. to become.” Two seasons ago, Jernigan took 11 singles wins from fifth and sixth seed position. Last year, he was 3-1 as the Trojans’ No. 2, while Godwin set the same singles record as the sixth seed. “So it’s good to have them because the guys (other teammates) can see, ‘OK, that’s what hard work looks like.’ And so they also kind of set the tone in practice, ” added Adams. Despite five of the six singles seeds being occupied by upperclassmen this season, only Godwin and Jernigan have played in singles or doubles matches prior to this year. Seniors Ayden Wood and Michael Peedin have manned the No. 3 and No. 4 seed positions respectively, with both 1-1 records over two games. In doubles pairs, Godwin is paired with Peedin, with a 1-1 record, while Jernigan and Wood are also 1-1 on the year. The Trojans dropped their first conference match-up on Monday and lost 9-0 to Clayton. Adams says he thinks the group can still compete for at least second place in the league and wants every player to grow ahead for the conference tournament in late April. With the North Carolina High School Athletic Association eliminating team playoffs for tennis, the focus is shifting more to individual play in league tournaments. “I think Nick and Ethan have a good chance of going to the regionals,” said Adams. “With Ethan, he just has to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s got it all. It’s just consistency and confidence for him and I think his confidence will increase as the season goes on.” Nick is really consistent … and I would say for him, it just remains aggressive. ” South (1-1) returns to court on Wednesday in a road race with conference rival West Johnston. Donnell Coley can be reached at [email protected] or 910-230-2040.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos