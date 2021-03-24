NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have expressed interest in Lonzo Ball and Norman Powell





There’s nothing wrong with having some options, right? While the Sixers are leading the Eastern Conference on 31-13 after their Tuesday night victory over the Warriors and head coach Doc Rivers is pleased with the team he has, it doesn’t seem like basketball operations president Daryl Morey is taking a complacent stance. Ahead of Thursday afternoon’s trading deadline, the Sixers have expressed interest in Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, George Hill and Lonzo Ball, Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported Tuesday evening. We previously looked at the possibility that the Sixers would trade for Lowry, the six-time All-Star and Philadelphia resident of the Raptors, or Hill, who would complement the Sixers’ ball handling and outside shooting. It looks like a Lowry deal would likely be the NBA’s biggest move before the deadline, and Wojnarowski characterized the odds of being struck down as “ gathering traction. ” What about Ball and Powell? Future financial considerations are factors for both players. Powell is a good bet to turn down his $ 11.6 million player option for the 2021-2022 season, while Ball will become a limited free agent after this year. For this season, Ball has a salary of about $ 11.3 million, Powell $ 10.9 million. Many Sixers fans will remember Ball in the context of the 2017 NBA concept. The Sixers eventually traded Markelle Fultz with first pick and the Lakers picked Ball at number 2. Over four seasons with Los Angeles and the Pelicans, he averaged 11 , 4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. 23-year-old Ball drastically improved his shooting form in college and statistically reaped the rewards. He tried 7.8 three-pointers per game this season and made 38.5 percent. Other qualities that should particularly appeal to the Sixers are that he enforces sales well and likes to increase the pace. On paper, Ball’s willingness to shoot jumpers and natural instincts in transition would allow him to be effective alongside Ben Simmons. He could also upgrade the Sixers’ banking units, which currently rely on Shake Milton making shots for himself and players like Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle converting catch-and-shootthrees at a fast pace. Wednesday morning ESPN’s “KJZ,” Wojnarowski said, Philadelphia, I know, has been in touch. They have been in the market for a point guard. I think Phillys is more of a long shot for Lonzo Ball, but I think there’s a good chance he’ll move before Thursday’s trade deadline. “ Powell, 27, has the most productive season of his career for the 17-26 Raptors, with 19.6 points per game and 43.4 percent from the three-point range. He has produced 1.11 points per pick and roll possession this season, according toNBA.com/Stats, which is in the 91st percentile. His score is the obvious draw, but it’s also worth noting that Powell has great gaming experience, is strong and a solid defender. While Powell probably wouldn’t be the Sixers’ first or second option late in a close game, he might just make life a little easier for Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. As with all trade negotiations, price is the deciding factor. Both Powell and Ball are good players who could help the Sixers, but there is certainly a point where Morey would be wise to walk away. And until Lowry’s situation is resolved, it looms over any conversation about potential transactions. We will soon have enough finality, but for now there may be enough on the table.







