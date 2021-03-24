



While Auburn football hasn’t had a single win on the field in 2021 – losing on New Years Day in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern while Fly War Eagle was present at Camping World Stadium – they’ve already won the offseason, according to one from the university. the most notable media heads of football. Paul Finebaum, also known as someone who is not easily mistaken for an Auburn fan, said the team’s new head coach has won them off the season. And who disagrees? Bryan Harsin has said and done the right things to set an example through leadership and even found unique ways to further the Iron Bowl rivalry with the reigning national champions of the North. she would end much praise about the former Boise State-turned-Tigers coach as he walked in some sneaky compliments (transcript via 247Sports): You always hear the phrase, ‘you have to win the press conference,’ Finebaum said. “And that’s overrated, because we all know it doesn’t matter the next day. But Bryan Harsin has won the off season. Even without a great National Signing Day. He has done very well in job interviews. I thought Saturday (to open practice) was the best move he made. He tries to create a family atmosphere for a man who did not grow up around the family. And I think that’s very smart. I’ve interviewed him a few times. He’s not one to just blow you away with charisma. Between the lines, Finebaum basically read the praise altogether, saying that none of the off-season bells and whistles matter by the time the next news cycle hits. Then he knocked out Harsin’s first National Signing Day in the Plains… a day that did not allow the program to properly pitch its campus, facilities and atmosphere after a hasty search for coaching that eventually reached “vast” territory. Finally, he said bluntly that Harsin was not the most charismatic of man. If a big part of your job is to engage and motivate student athletes, it is a rather ominous sign to have someone basically say that you have no charm (a dictionary synonymous with charisma). That said, Finebaum does his best to limit the damage by acknowledging a ‘quiet charm’ about Harsin and also mentions that Auburn football fans believe in what he is doing: ‘But he has a quiet charm that I really like. The Auburn fans all buy. He’s also helped by the fact that expectations just aren’t that high. He could have a season of seven or eight winning and no one but (cohost Lance Taylor) will talk about being in the hot seat. “ … And then slides into another shot at the Tigers; this time we mentioned low expectations on the Plains and were satisfied with seven or eight winning seasons. Finebaum doesn’t believe in Auburn football, but Tiger fans do. Unless Finebaum clones himself 87,451x and takes every seat at Jordan-Hare this fall, it doesn’t matter how much doubt he might fit into a block of radio / television time. The Harsin era will propel (not #ChargeOn, that’s Gus Malzahn’s new school, UCF) with vigor and optimism.

