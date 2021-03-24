Andre Tourigny gets a full-time performance in Hockey Canada; will return to Ottawa 67’s in 2022





CALGARY Andre Tourigny has a busy year ahead. Hockey Canada announced on Wednesday that Nicoloet resident, Que., Has been hired by the national program to be part of four separate coaching staffs at men’s international tournaments over the next 12 months. Tourigny will assist in both the upcoming World Championships in Latvia and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He will also return as Canada’s head coach at the 2022 Junior World Cup Hockey Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., And will transition to the primary role at the 2022 World Cup in Finland. Hockey Canada says the 46-year-old will stay with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s and return to the club full-time after fulfilling his international obligations. Tourigny, who teased the news on Twitter before the official announcement, is the men’s program’s first full-time coach since Marc Habscheid in 2005. “It is an honor and a privilege to be trusted to be part of the coaching staff for four prestigious events such as Worlds, Junior World Championships and Olympics,” Tourigny said in a statement. “I look forward to implementing plans for a successful season ahead.” He led Canada to a silver medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships in Edmonton after winning gold in 2020 as an assistant in the Czech Republic. He also won silver as an assistant in both 2010 and 2011. The Canadian Hockey League’s reigning Coach of the Year has served as head coach and vice president of hockey operations with the 67’s for the past four seasons, taking OHL Coach of the Year in both 2018-19 and 2019- 20. Tourigny was head coach of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for eleven seasons from 2002 to 2013 and one more season with the Halifax Mooseheads in 2016-17. He also served as an assistant with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche for two seasons from 2013 to 2015 before spending the 2015-16 campaign with the Ottawa Senators. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 24, 2021. The Canadian Press







