NASCAR to continue iRacing events although the real deal is back

Tim Clark started sending text messages before the meeting ended.

This was last spring, when NASCAR, like the rest of the sports world, had to suspend its season during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While fellow series drivers figured out how to stop live races, Clark, NASCAR’s chief digital officer, was already brainstorming what to do instead.

While we were in that room, I was having text conversations, Clark said. An idea that quickly came up: hey, can we host an iRacing event?

The iRacing platform, a high-tech racing simulation game where users compete against each other in real-time, virtual races using a steering wheel, gearshift and foot pedals to drive their car, has long been relevant in the world of NASCAR.

Founded in 2004, it had already attracted hundreds of thousands of customers (the special equipment needed can cost from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars). Most NASCAR teams used the technology as a training tool for their professional drivers. It even helped launch the careers of young NASCAR stars like William Byron, who became a successful iRacing competitor growing up before ever setting foot in a race car.

That’s what’s great about it, how it translates to the real world, said Steve Myers, executive vice president and executive producer of iRacings. In essence, you do the exact same thing, even down to the same hand and foot movements that you would in a real race car.

But the virtual races had never been shown as a televised event.

Not until the chaos of NASCAR’s 2020 season presented an opportunity.

During the two-month period from March to May, when real NASCAR races were suspended, the series held eNASCAR Pro Invitational events instead of virtual races with top NASCAR drivers broadcast by Fox Sports (often in TV slots that were originally scheduled for canceled real-life races).

The results blew everyone involved. The first broadcast attracted more than 900,000 viewers, almost doubling the previous high figure for an eSports television program. The second broke that record again, attracting more than 1.3 million viewers. The rest of the six-race schedule also averaged about 1 million viewers.

The expectation was, let’s get live sports on the air, whatever that means during a pandemic that came to a standstill, said Brad Zager, Fox Sports executive vice president and head of production. To say it went further would be an understatement.

This year, NASCAR is bringing the iRacing events back to televised and returns with a 10-race schedule that begins with a Wednesday night race on Fox Sports 1.

The eNASCAR events are no longer a substitute for real races. Rather, they serve as an addition to the series, a differentiator, as Clark called it, that could help the sport build a wider, more engaged audience.

You’re looking for ways to separate yourself from the pack and create engagement opportunities, Clark said. And I think this is one. It is extremely unique to think of a platform that has applications not only in gaming and eSports, but also in real-life racing.

As NASCAR continues to run on a limited schedule this year, most of this season’s race weekends will not include practice or qualifying days. TV presence is trying to increase as for racing teams who were looking to woo sponsors.

The first five eNASCAR races of this year will be broadcast on FS1. The last five are shown by NBC Sports.

Were able to use these platforms to engage an audience who may not be into the sport, may not be familiar with the sport, may not be familiar with the drivers, Clark said. I think they just created more touch points for those potential fans.

NASCAR isn’t the only sports organization experimenting with virtual eSports. The NBA sponsors the NBA 2K League. The NHL and Major League Baseball both used video games to create digital content during the pandemic.

But the kind of integration that NASCAR can achieve is unique. LeBron James’s physical gifts wouldn’t help him much in an NBA 2K video game, and Clayton Kershaw’s legendary pitching arsenal wouldn’t be of much use while playing MLB: The Show.

William Byron’s No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet pits at an eNASCAR iRacing event. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

But in motorsport, the skills needed for a simulated race mirror the skills needed in a real car, allowing the top sporting drivers themselves to take part in serious, albeit less intense virtual races.

It has a bit of a gaming feel to it. It has a bit of an eSports feel to it. But it also has just enough of the properties of the real racing product, Clark said. Having the drivers involved is certainly crucial.

As for the broadcast, Zager said it also makes for a good TV. Fox Sports approaches the broadcasts like any other race, holds a preliminary match and puts its best commentators on the call. The virtual format allows for camera angles that would be impossible in real life. And it gives fans another forum where they can check out their favorite drivers.

People always want to put it in a bucket of live sports or eSports or whatever, but we’re looking for compelling content, Zager said. What iRacing could offer us, with the combination of how we broadcast it and our announcers, was compelling content.

And while the organizers have been hastily planning last year’s races in a matter of weeks, they don’t feel that major structural changes are needed in this year’s broadcasts. The integration of real drivers and virtual races seemed almost seamless. What started as an experiment is now turning into a long-term strategic effort.

I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to show more widely what we can do, Myers said. They really took a big gamble that we could get this done. We were really proud that they gave us another chance to do it.