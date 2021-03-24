A career in hockey, and what comes next

Ever since Paul Martin was a kid growing up in Elk River, MN, he was passionate about spending time outside playing sports. In winter, from the age of 5, he puts on his things and runs to the pond in his backyard. There he and the other rink rats, as the locals called them, pushed a hockey puck across the ice. They pretend to be Joel Otto, an Elk River resident turned NHL pro, or Mike Modano, an inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Later, Martin would join his family to cheer for the Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team. As diehard Gopher fans, many of them alumni, the whole family wore maroon and gold.

Martin’s natural athletic ability led him to become a seasonal athlete: baseball in the spring, football in the fall, and hockey in the winter. But it was in hockey that his talents took off. He eventually received a scholarship to play for the Gophers.

I was excited to get to a place I had been cheering for all my life, Martin says of his time at the U of M, when the Gophers won back-to-back national championships.

In 2000, after his junior year, he was called up by the New Jersey Devils into the NHL. In 2014 he was selected to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

I flew my family and it was a great experience and an honor to represent our country, says Martin.

At the age of 37, after 14 years in the NHL, Martin turned in his skates and retired from the game.

It was then that he had to ask himself some tough questions, such as Who am I if I’m not a professional hockey player?

In 2019, his quest for meaning in a post-hockey life led him back to the U of M, where he hoped to complete the undergraduate degree started 16 years earlier. Through the College of Continuing and Professional Studies Multidisciplinary Studies program, he was able to transfer his previously earned credits and design an individualized degree that would enable him to achieve his goals, which had certainly changed since the last time. he was in a class.

I took it course by course and went back to school, says Martin. In the spring of 2019, I took Intro to Multidisciplinary Studies with Lisa Garrett, who gave me good direction and helped me articulate my plan for the training in the form of a proposal.

Martins’s focus areas are history, leadership studies and communication, and he is on track to graduate in the spring of 2022. After that, he plans to put more time and energy into coaching hockey and growing a non-professional. profit organization he started in 2014, called Shine A. Ligh7 (the 7 is a reference to Martins’s jersey number). The organization distributes funds to raise awareness and reduce mental health stigma by empowering young people to share their stories and let their souls shine, says Martin. Shine A Ligh7 has become a champion of youth mental health education and awareness throughout Minnesota.

Some of my close friends, family members, myself and my teammates in the National Hockey League deal with depression and struggle to maintain their mental health, Martin says. We see the importance of mental health and healing. And that was my ambition with Shine A Ligh7, to create awareness.

Meanwhile, Martin is looking forward to the day he graduated from college that he looked up to and admired since he was a young boy.

It’s really worth getting to this point, he says. My perspective is different now. I am so grateful for all the people who helped me. I will certainly cherish this education. To me it is more than a piece of paper.

