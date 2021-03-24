Greenburgh to start outdoor activities for seniors





DEPARTEMENT GREENBURGH PARKS AND THEODORE YOUNG COMMUNITY CENTER PLAN OUTDOOR PROGRAMS FOR SENIORS

CITY SIGN TO CONSIDER PROPOSAL TO ALLOW INDOOR PROGRAMS FOR SENIORS NEXT TUESDAY – STATEMENT FROM LIBRARY BELOW

Last night, the city council had a very lively discussion about reopening programs for seniors. We also discussed the reopening of the town hall. No decisions were made about reopening our buildings to the public, but the city council agreed to discuss this issue during our work session next Tuesday. We have agreed to start outdoor programs for seniors in April. Check out the following outdoor plans from the Parks & Recreation Department and from the Theodore Young Community Center. The Library Council also met last night. Below is a summary of the Library’s plans. Also read the proposed interior plans of the Commissioner of Parks that the city council will discuss next Tuesday. Three votes from the city council are required before indoor programs for seniors can begin.

If you are a medical professional and have ideas and recommendations, please email [email protected] Your opinion is always welcome and appreciated. Most seniors have now been vaccinated thanks to our Covid Angels. And all employees of local governments can also receive the vaccine. I believe that allowing seniors to enjoy programs in a safe and healthy way, which can benefit their mental health. Being isolated is not healthy. If the number of COVID incidents increases, we can always cancel programs. Greenburgh Parks & Recreation offers an outdoor spring exercise on the center’s multifunctional patio from Monday, April 19 – Monday, June 14.

Registration for these classes begins Tuesday, April 6 for residents and Friday, April 9 for non-residents at the Anthony F. Veteran Park Registration Office.

Updated unicards are required to register. The cost for the 8 week session is $ 20 / residents and $ 40 for non-residents.

Classes include low impact seated exercise / aerobics, Tai Chi / Yang style 24 forms, Barre Strength & Balance, QiGong and Zumba Gold.

In addition, a Walk & Stretch class is offered at the Harts Brook Park & ​​Preserve.

For more information, call PJ Murphy at 989-1822 or email [email protected]

The senior unit of the Theodore D. Young Community Center Department of Community Resources has planned the following stages to resume senior personal programming. Using the CDC and NYS guidelines, feedback from our senior participants, operating within the standards of our current Westchester County Remote Learning Program, and the WestCop Feeding Westchester program currently running out of the TDYCC building, the made the following plans. PHASE I: Outdoor Activities & Events Friday April 16 Senior Community Walk A weekly activity that encourages seniors to get out together and walk again in a socially distant space. The goal is to make them more comfortable in communal environments. Tuesday, April 20 Senior Trips Resume Weekly shopping trips will resume at the end of April to help seniors pick up essential items and re-acclimate them to 50% capacity transportation procedures. Friday May 7 Mother’s Day Showcase This annual event is planned in an outdoor setting and aims to bring intergenerational groups to a socially remote outdoor space for a communal celebration.

PHASE II: Outdoor Programming Monday May 10 Weekly programs resume on a reduced schedule (6 weeks only) at the Yosemite Park Pavilion. Location is subject to change based on space and equipment requirements. Tuesday 10: 00-11: 30 AM Evergreen Lecture 12: 00-1: 30 PM Evergreen Dance Wednesday 9: 30-1: 30 PM Bridge Club Thursday 10: 00-11: 30 AM Evergreen Tai Chi 2: 00-1: 00 30pm Evergreen Choir PHASE III: Resume regular summer outdoor activity event Friday June 25 Lee’s Picnic Annual outdoor party to kick off the summer season. Friday, August 20 Senior Citizen Day Celebration Annual outdoor picnic and activities pampering seniors in honor of National Senior Day. Friday September 10 Delores Williams Fish Fry This annual outdoor Fish Fry to end the summer season. WHEN WILL THE LIBRARY OPEN – FROM THE DIRECTOR OF THE LIBRARY, JOHN SEXTON After watching the video from last night’s session, I thought you’d like to know that the library board has set a benchmark for reopening to the public. Similar to the statistics used by White Plains and Larchmont libraries, the metric focuses on the statistical covid infection rates in Westchester County last June, when we reopened the library to the public on a limited basis. Using data reported daily in the New York Times online that tracks coronavirus cases in Westchester County, we aim to open it up to the public when the number of new cases in the county has declined in a 14-day period and the number of new reported cases reached 50. On February 17th, when we first looked at this statistic, test positivity dropped 20-23%, and our opening date (with 50 new cases reported) would have been sometime in early May. Since then, the percentages have flattened and the positivity rate has fluctuated at 5% in recent weeks. New cases daily have increased a hundredfold to the 370’s. Now we are waiting to see whether variants and Spring Break contribute to a wave, or whether the vaccine distribution will be some kind of firewall against it. That’s why we’ve discussed a simpler statistic, already adopted by Scarsdale Library, that opens when the positivity percentage reaches 2%. I think the situation is such that it can go either way – either an increase or a further decline in the next month. What is helpful with statistics is that it provides the public with an easily accessible and measurable context for managing their reopening expectations.

A PROPOSAL (NOT YET ADOPTED) FROM THE COMMISSIONER OF PARKS REGARDING INDOOR ACTIVITIES FOR SENIORS The center will only reopen for card games and table tennis (ping pong). The building allows a maximum of 50% capacity per room. After questioning the seniors, the majority of them currently prefer to gather outside on the patio, such as the book club, seven outdoor exercise classes, very small special events, instructional classes, and lecture programs. When the number of covid infections decreases and part-time program instructors and more seniors are comfortable resuming indoor programming, more indoor activities will be offered. Prior registration is required for all indoor programming.

All people entering the center will be required to complete a daily coronavirus assessment.

All people in the center must wear a face mask at all times.

In the center it is initially not allowed to eat or drink. Eating and drinking outside on the terrace is allowed.

The senior center is open on Monday Friday for two sessions per day: 9.30 am 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm 4.40 pm. The building will be thoroughly cleaned between sessions.

Seniors wishing to play cards and / or table tennis will need to bring their own equipment and supplies. Hand sanitizer will be available in every room.

Seniors who wish to participate in these activities with only fellow seniors who have already been fully vaccinated will be assigned a designated room.

This plan is continuously evaluated and updated if necessary. Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

