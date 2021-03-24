Souvenir Cricket Club sounded their arrival





Mumbai: Souvenir Cricket Club (SCC) who have finished with the silver spoon for the past three editions have become a threatening outfit in this year’s championship edition. The city’s Kanga League F Division team, SCC, rode into the final four with a thunderous six-wicket victory over the Muslim Sports Club at the Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, here recently. Organized by Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and played at the Parsee Gymkhana grounds, Marine Drive, this competition has come a long way to be preached for seven decades. Khaizar Dafedar’s budding magic spell of 5 for 22 and an equally good bowling by Varun Joijode taking three wickets spiked Souvenir’s campaign, as they narrowed down Muslim SC to 136, later getting past the goal in the 13th. Akash Parkar made 44 unbeaten runs, while S. Athawale and Nikhil Patil both contributed 31 points to complete the win. Yaseen Shaikh (2 for 32) was the only Muslim SC bowler. Musheer Ahmed Khan hit 91 of 56 balls that brought host Islam Gymkhana to a 29-run victory against Marwari Cricket Club. Short scores Islam Gymkhana 202-5 (Musheer Ahmed Khan 91 *, Sairaj Patil 58; Shashank Attarde 3-32) bt Marwari Cricket Club 173 (Atharva Ankolekar 91, Siddharth Mhatre 26; Mohd. Moin Khan 3-41, Musheer Ahmed Khan 2-13 ), Salman Khan 2-29). Result: Islam Gymkhana won with 29 points. Muslim Sports Club 136-9 (Tushar Singh 45, Faiz Rathod 32; Khaizar Dafedar 5-22, Varun Joijode 3-25) lost to Souvenir Cricket Club 141-4 (Akash Parkar 44 *, Shujan Athawale 31, Nikhil Patil 31; Yaseen Shaikh 2-32). Result: Souvenir CC won with 6 wickets.

