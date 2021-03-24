Duxbury fires soccer coach, cancels game amid probe in team’s anti-Semitic comments – NBC Boston

Duxbury Public Schools has fired the head coach of its high school soccer team for investigating the use of offensive language, including anti-Semitic comments, in a recent game, officials announce Wednesday.

Friday’s varsity football game and the junior varsity and freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday were also canceled. And the district hires an independent investigator to investigate the allegations.

“In partnership with the Hingham government, a joint decision has been made to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, as well as the JV and Freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday,” announced Duxbury Public. Schools Wednesday in a Facebook post. “We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury footballers.”

The district said a decision on future games will be made at a later date. In the spring of this year, high school football is being played in Massachusetts after the fall season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC10 Boston had reached out to former head football coach, David Maimaron, for comment before it was announced on Wednesday that the school district had “cut ties with him.”

On Monday, he released a statement calling the language “inexcusable” on March 12.

I would like to apologize for the insensitive, crude and inappropriate language used in-game on March 12th. Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most of all hurtful at first glance, inexcusable, Maimaron said at the time.

An investigation has been underway since last week and the team will undergo mandatory training. The play-calling system is no longer in place.

But Edward R. Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC, has also been called in to investigate the allegations, officials said Wednesday. They acknowledged the community’s calls for immediate action, but said, “It’s important that we get accurate information and facts in this case.”

The district is also working with the Anti-Defamation League on how it responds in the short and long term, officials said in a message to members of the community.

“The outrage is real, justified and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is appalling and disappointing,” they said.

A high school football team is said to have used insulting language during a game.

Duxbury’s school inspector, John Antonucci, confirmed on Tuesday that the “highly offensive language” used by the team contained anti-Semitic comments, and said other “inappropriate and derogatory language” may have been used as well.

Duxbury school officials initially announced on Monday that the team had incorporated offensive language into its game calling system to modify the games on the field, but did not characterize the language beyond that it had a religious connotation.

According to Robert Trestan, regional director of the New England branch of the Anti-Defamation League, the team used terms like “Auschwitz” when calling games against Plymouth North High School.

“It plays down Judaism and it plays down the Holocaust,” he said.

Antonucci has said that school officials have spoken with parents and other people in the community, including the ADL, about the seriousness of the allegations.

Trestan told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday that he wanted to know how long the situation has been going on.

“Auschwitz is one of the most famous death camps in history,” said Trestan. “It really has no place to be used as a substitute for a soccer game.”

The first statement by Duxbury School officials noted that the adults involved in the Duxbury High School football team also had responsibility.

“It is important to note that while the players clearly showed poor judgment, responsibility for this incident also rests with the adults who oversee the program,” a letter read. “In short, this was a systemic failure.”

Parents, coaches and students in Mass. Are excited to go back to high school football again.

The ADL met with school staff on Tuesday to provide guidance, hoping to turn this into a learning opportunity.

“We expect the adults in a school setting to be the role models and we expect athletes to be peer leaders,” said Trestan. “There is some evidence here that there was a fairly significant breakdown of those expectations.”