Renowned international tennis coach Gabe Jaramillo joins the board of Altitude International Holdings Inc. as Senior Executive Vice President, Director of Tennis Training





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD), the Leader in Training Athletes at Simulated High Heights, Named Renowned International Tennis Coach Gabe Jaramillo Senior Executive Vice President and Director of Tennis Training and will serve on the board of directors. Gabe Jaramillo worked with and developed many of the greatest players in tennis history, including training 11 of the world’s No. 1 players and 27 top-10 players such as Andre Agassi Jim Courier Pete Sampras Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Kei Nishikori. “The potential to achieve even stronger results from training players for competitive sports has always been of the utmost importance to me,” said Jaramillo. “Altitude simulation is a great asset to add to a higher level of readiness for all the athletes I work with,” he added. . Jaramillo will join Altitude International’s strength team, which consists of CEO and Chairman Greg Breunich Greg Anthony, President and Chief Communications Officer, Adrian Walton, Director of Community Outreach and Professor Greg Whyte, Director of Sports Science and Performance. Additionally, Jeff DeForrest was brought in when Altitude International became a name sponsor of its popular radio show. Orlando Magic was also recently announced. For more information about Altitude International Holdings, Inc. to http://altitude-international.com/ ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD offers custom simulated height chambers and position specific protocols to its clients, including an NFL franchise, an NBA franchise, Tulane University and Woodway, a leading manufacturer of high performance treadmills. ALTD’s team of acclaimed sports scientists represent some of the world’s most experienced in formulating and executing advanced training techniques.

ALTD chambers have contributed to documented performance improvements for its customers, including shattering a world wheel record at Woodway. ALTD recently signed an LOI to Breunich Holdings, Inc. to take over. Greg Breunich is currently CEO of both Breunich Holdings and ALTD. Visit altdint.com for more information about ALTD. SAFE PORT DECLARATION

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements”, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from management’s current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company’s prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information about future events or otherwise. Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected] SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc. Related Links http://altitude-international.com/

