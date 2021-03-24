Big Ten weekly hockey release

BIG TEN HOCKEY RELEASE (PDF) | NCAA BRACKET | BIG TEN TOURNAMENT | STATISTICS | MEDIA GUIDE

Four Big Ten teams were selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Ice Hockey Championship, with Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Wisconsin taking bids. Both the Golden Gophers and Badgers received No. 1 seeds in their respective regionals, which marks the first time the Big Ten has earned two No. 1 seeds since 2014.

Big Ten Tournament Champion Minnesota returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 and the 38th time in program history. The Golden Gophers will be the No. 1 seed at the Loveland Regional in Loveland, Colorado, and will meet the No. 4 seed Omaha at ESPNU at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27 at the Budweiser Events Center. Minnesota has reached the Frozen Four 21 times.

Big Ten Champion Wisconsin is the No. 1 seed at the Bridgeport Regional in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and will take on No. 4 seed Bemidji State on ESPN2 on Friday, March 26 at 1:00 pm at 1:00 pm at the Webster Bank Arena. Wisconsin is making its 26th NCAA Tournament appearance and the first since 2014. The Badgers have reached the Frozen Four 11 times.

Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the Fargo Regional in Fargo, ND, and will meet the No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth at ESPNU on Friday, March 26 at 4:00 pm at the Scheels Arena. The Wolverines are making their 38th NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since 2018. Michigan has reached the Frozen Four 25 times, including the most recent appearance in 2018.

Notre Dame returns to the NCAA tournament for its fifth consecutive season and 12th time in program history. The Fighting Irish will be the No. 4 seed at the Albany Regional in Albany, NY, and will compete against No. 1 seed Boston College on ESPNEWS on Saturday, March 27 at 1:00 pm at 1:00 pm at the Times Union Center. Notre Dame has made it to the Frozen Four twice in the past three seasons, finishing second in 2018.

The Hobey Baker Award Committee announced its top 10 finalists for the 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, naming Minnesota Jack LaFontaine along with Wisconsin teammates Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway to the group. The Hobey Baker Award is presented annually to the best NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey player in the country. LaFontaine currently leads the country with 21 wins (21-6-0) and ranks second nationally with a 0.936 save percentage and a goals versus average of 1.74. Caufield leads the country with 28 goals and 49 points in 30 games. The unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year plays the country with 1.63 points and 0.93 goals per game, the highest scoring average in the country since the 2005-06 season. Fourth in the country with 34 points on 11 goals and 23 assists, Holloway is third in the country with an average of 1.55 points per game. The Hobey Hat Trick will be announced on April 1, 2021 and the winner of the Hobey Baker Award on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Minnesota senior goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine was named the Highest Player of the Big Ten Tournament after turning 3-0-0 in postseason action with 196: 35 minutes, 103 saves and a .936 save percentage. A full list of all tournament awards and tournament results can be found on page 2.

Four Big Ten teams appear in the USCHO.com and USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine polls this week. Minnesota leads the conference at No. 2/2, followed by Wisconsin at No. 4/4 and Michigan at No. 8/8. Notre Dame is ranked No. 18 in the USCHO.com poll and receives votes in the USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine poll.

The Big Ten Conference announced the hockey All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners on March 16, as selected by the conference coaches and a media panel. Cole Caufield in Wisconsin was named the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year, while also earning the Scoring Champion award with 43 points in 24 conference games. Minnesota Jack LaFontaine was named Goalkeeper of the Year, while Michigans Cam York was named Defensive Player of the Year, which is awarded to a defender or forward. The Wolverines Thomas Bordeleau collected laurels for Freshmen of the Year, while Tony Granato of Wisconsin was named Coach of the Year. The full list of awards can be found on page 3.

Michigans Strauss Mann and Minnesota Jack LaFontaine were named among the nine finalists for the Mike Richter Award 2021, which honors the most outstanding goalkeeper in NCAA men’s hockey. The eighth annual award winner will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Mens Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.

Five Big Ten skaters were named finalists for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award: Minnesota Jack LaFontaine, Brannon McManus and Scott Reedy, Notre Dames Matt Hellickson and Penn States Alex Limoges. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying at School, the Senior CLASS Award honors senior student traits in four areas: community, classroom, character, and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Mens Frozen Final Four in April.

Thirty-one Big Ten highlights top a group of 106 NCAA players and recruits featured in NHL Central Scoutings’ updated Players to Watch list for the 2021 NHL Draft. Michigan and Wisconsin took the lead of all schools with eight players on the list, while Notre Dame followed in fifth place with six. Michigan’s trio of freshmen Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and Owen Power all earned A ratings as first-round candidates, leading a group of 11 current NCAA freshmen listed.