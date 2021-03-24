As German restrictions persist indefinitely, I turn to gardening to clear the surrounding gloom

The German language has a remarkable talent for both precision and ingenuity. I recently witnessed this in action when a German complained to me about the prevailing feeling of Impotence of reason here in Berlin. The term is a classically compound noun, amalgamation reason (one of the two German words for responsibility) with Lame (somewhere between unconsciousness and impotence). At the same time, it conveys the numbing experience of trying to act responsibly for a long time and the feeling that acting responsibly does not seem to bring anything.

Impotence of reason today captures the atmosphere in Germany and especially in the capital. Angela Merkels’ government imposed a partial lockdown on November 2 last year, with non-essential stores and services closed for most of the period since then, and has now extended it to April 18. Even in normal times, winter in Germany is long and dark. The clouds are low and snow falls regularly. Before Covid-19, it was cheered up by Christmas markets, cozy pubs and beer halls, social clubs and associations and, in Catholic areas such as the Rhineland, by Carnival. But all this was impossible this year. People are discouraged, tired and tired of acting responsibly.

Now the first glimpses of spring come. The crocuses are out. Each new sunny spell brings bigger crowds to the banks of the canal close to where I live in Berlin, to mingle, drink beer and play table tennis. Despite ironic posters of the city’s transport authority (masks, put on a Berliner), the discipline is fraying. People tend to gather behind closed doors and break rules about contact between different households. The trickle of newspaper stories about illegal parties turns into a deluge.

Where most Germans once approved stricter restrictions, a YouGov survey shows that only 30 percent do now, while 37 percent want fewer rules. Still, the pandemic is headed the other way: infections are on the rise, the more contagious B117 strain (ubiquitously called the British variant) is now dominant, and vaccinations are painfully slow. At the time of writing, the only German I know who has had a first shot is 90 and it didn’t come until March 23. The government says the rate will accelerate soon. While life in Britain is gradually returning to normal, we in Germany can find ourselves in some form of lockdown or semi-lockdown well into the summer.

In December I heard a discussion on Deutschlandfunk, Germany’s answer to BBC Radio 4, in which the sociologist Hubert Kleinert was asked about a distinction Max Weber made between a Ethics of the mind (an ethic of belief) and one Ethics of Responsibility (an ethic of responsibility, using the second German word for that concept). Kleinert, a former Green Party politician, argued that demonstrating belief plays far too much of a role in German politics and that Covid-19 had reinforced the ethics of responsibility, taking actions not on their moral purity but on the foreseeable consequences had to be assessed. .

I was reminded of the distinction when Germany briefly discontinued use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 15 due to concerns about blood clots, a move immediately adopted by several other European countries. German health experts and officials, committed to the precautionary principle, saw it as their job to do no harm, so stopped injections while the vaccine was being investigated. TheEthics of Responsibility would have suggested a different approach: continuing vaccinations to prevent future infections and thus certain deaths, while investigating the potential risks of blood clots. Germany restarted AstraZeneca jabs on March 18, but the damage was already done.

A little joy of mine in the long duration of the pandemic was helping out in a garden. The task of the past months has been to prune the vines. Grapes only appear on wood that grew last year, so when cutting you should think about the shoots that will produce grapes this summer, the shoots that will produce them next summer, and the shoots that can grow next summer and produce grapes the following year ; all this without overloading the plant. Professional vineyards train vines precisely using either the cordon method (where shoots grow from thick, older branches) or the Guyot method (where the shoots of the trunks grow themselves). With garden vines, the trick is to work out the best pruning method for each in its position and growth, considering each option in terms of harvests this year, next year, and the next. Sassy is generally better.

Next are the roses. Pruning too early can produce new growth that is later killed by cold, thinning the plant. The rule is to wait for forsythias to start blooming, which usually happens in early spring. But it has been a long, cold winter, even by German standards, and so far the forsythias are biding their time.

It’s a cliché, but gardening really gives you a sense of the seasons and improves your mental health. Watching the forsythias for the first signs of their annual showing, or figuring out which vines will produce the biggest, juiciest grapes this summer and in the summers of 2022 and 2023, is a great way to put the surrounding gloom in perspective and put yourself in perspective. to frighten. on to a longer, botanical time scale; especially for those of us who live in big cities. It is politically difficult to build houses on green belts. But at a time when pandemics may prove to be the new normal, could it be so unpopular to cover them with allotments?